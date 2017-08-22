–McHenry County Calendar of Events

August 25

Native American Flute

7-9 p.m.

Prairieview Education Center, 2112 Behan Road, Crystal Lake

$25 (residents), $30 (non-residents)

In this McHenry County Conservation District event, adults (ages 21 and up) can enjoy an evening of Native American flute music — both live and recorded — and hear legends concerning the origins of the Native American instrument. Admission includes two drink tickets for a variety of soft drinks, wine or beer (with valid ID). For more information, call (815) 338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

August 25-27

Oktoberfest

5-11 p.m. Aug. 25; noon to 11 p.m. Aug. 26; noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 27

Trinity Lutheran Church, 11008 N. Church St., Huntley

Free, $5 (after 5 p.m. Aug. 26 and 27)

This family oriented event includes a variety of live bands, Oktoberfest beer, wine and food, a silent auction, face painting and Family Fun Time ($5 per child, ages 3-12) from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 26. All proceeds will benefit the Trinity Lutheran Church & TLC Preschool Extension Fund. For more information, call (847) 669-5780 or visit www.trinityhuntley.org.

August 26

Saturday Matinee Movie

10 a.m.

Marengo-Union Library District, 19714 E. Grant Highway, Marengo

Free

Bring the family to enjoy a screening of the 2016 adventure film, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (rated PG-13). Snacks and beverages will be provided. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (815) 568-8236 or visit www.muld.org.

Make America Rock Again

5:30 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$22.50-$100

See ex-Creed singer Scott Stapp, Sick Puppies, Drowning Pool, Trapt and Adelitas Way on an outdoor stage in this stop on the Make America Rock Again North American Tour 2017. VIP and meet-and-greet packages are available. For tickets, and more information, call (847) 526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

TLS Veterans Benefit Concert

7 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

$38

In celebration of 20 years of serving local military veterans, McHenry-based TLS Veterans is hosting this benefit concert, featuring jazz singer Robin Simone, Emmy-nominated guitarist Roger Adler, The Blues Crew and Bourbon Country. Stand-up comedian John DaCosse, part of the Steve Cochran Show on WGN radio, will serve as emcee. For tickets, and more information, call (815) 356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet

8 p.m.

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

$20

Enjoy a performance by the Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet, part of the 10th Annual Woodstock Jazz Festival. Aebersold, a world-renowned jazz educator and saxophonist, is the recent recipient of the prestigious A.B. Spellman Jazz Advocacy Jazz Masters Award. For tickets, and more information, call (815) 338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

August 28

LEGO Club

5:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

Free

Kids (ages 5-12) can attend one of two sessions to tackle a suggested challenge with the library’s LEGO bricks. Participants will attend the program on their own. If a child is under age 10, a parent or caregiver must remain in the library. To register, and for more information, call (847) 669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

August 29

Lights, Action, CRAFT!

10 a.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Kids (ages 2-5 with a parent or caregiver) can view a short film and make a craft project in this session of the ongoing Lights, Action, CRAFT! program. For more information, call (847) 587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

Greens, Grains & Beans: Whole Food Plant Based Nutrition

7-8:30 p.m.

Algonquin Area Public Library District Main Library, 2600 Harnish Drive, Algonquin

Free

In this adult program, Joan Davis (RN, MS) will shed light on some misleading diet claims, highlight new research demonstrating the connection between food and health, and provide practical tips for incorporating more whole foods, whether cooking in the kitchen or eating out. To register, and for more information, call (847) 458-6060 or visit www.aapld.info.

–McHenry County Calendar of Events–