–McHenry County Calendar of Events April 18 – April 25

April 19

The Vegetable Garden: Tips for Success

6:30 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

In this adult program, University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners will discuss planning, caring for a garden, and harvesting vegetables and fruit to maximize the yield. Attendees will also learn about common vegetable pests, including prevention, identifying potential pest problems and options for their control. For more information, call 847-587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

Monarch Gardens 101

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Woodstock Public Library, 414 W. Judd St., Woodstock

Free

In this special program for adults, members of the The Land Conservancy of McHenry County will provide tips on garden layouts with native plants designed to attract Monarch butterflies and other pollinators. Attendees will also learn about the Conservation@Home program and Woodstock’s demonstration garden, and how native plants play a valuable role in the local ecology. To register, and for more information, call 815-338-0542 or visit www.woodstockpubliclibrary.org.

April 20

Bella Cain

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

Free

See award-winning Top 40 country cover band Bella Cain perform in concert at this popular area bar and live music venue. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

April 20-21

Scorched Earth Day Festival

3-10 p.m. (each day)

Scorched Earth Brewing Co., 203 Berg St., Algonquin

$15 (general admission), $40 (VIP)

This two-day fest features live music by Sarah Vitort and Scott Gilmore of Fox and Bones, local singer Cheryl Rodey, pop/rock cover band Stache and more, as well as food trucks from Toasty Taco, Duke’s Blues-N-BBQ, Toasty Cheese and Your Sister’s Tomato, and a variety of craft beer selections. For more information, call 224-209-8472 or visit www.scorchedearthbrewing.com.

April 21

The Fabulous Thunderbirds

8-10 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

$36 (Zone A), $33 (Zone B), $27 (Zone C)

See long-running American blues/rock band The Fabulous Thunderbirds, featuring original founding member Kim Wilson on lead vocals and harmonica, perform in concert. To purchase tickets, and for more information, call 815-338-356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

Craft Brew Crawl

6-8 p.m.

Lost Valley Visitor Center (Glacial Park), Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood

$15 (residents), $20 (non-residents)

In this McHenry County Conservation District Just for Adults (ages 21 and up) event, friends can join together for a beer-tasting hike through Glacial Park, featuring micro-brews from local breweries Crystal Lake Brewing, Chain O’Lakes and Scorched Earth. Participants must present a valid ID. To register, and for more information, call 815-338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

April 22

Earth Day, Nature Play

Noon to 3 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Bring the family to enjoy an afternoon of special Earth Day activities in the Crabtree Nature Center’s 3-acre nature play area. For more information, call 847-381-6592 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

April 23

Matinee Mondays

1 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Enjoy a screening of the 2017 film, “The Greatest Showman,” a musical starring Hugh Jackman as legendary circus promoter P.T. Barnum. Snacks will be provided. To register, and for more information, call 815-344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

April 24

Toddler Open Play

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Community Center, 255 Briargate Road, Cary

$2 (residents), $3 (non-residents)

In this Cary Park District program, toddlers can have fun crawling, climbing and rolling in a room filled with mats and other foam objects. This is a self-led, parent-supervised, drop-in-and-play type of event. To register, and for more information, call 847-639-6100 or visit www.carypark.com.

April 25

Family Movie Night

5:45-7:40 p.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

Free

Bring the family to enjoy a screening of the 2017 film, “Wonder” (rated PG), a drama telling the story of a boy with facial differences who enters a mainstream elementary school for the first time as a fifth-grader. No snacks, please. To register, and for more information, call 847-669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

