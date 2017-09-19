–Suburban Kane County Calendar

THROUGH SEPT. 23

American Buffalo

Riverfront Playhouse

11-13 Water Street Mall, Aurora

Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.

In a Chicago junk shop, three small-time crooks plot to rob a man of his coin collection, the showpiece of which is a valuable “Buffalo nickel”. These high-minded grifters fancy themselves, businessmen, pursuing legitimate free enterprise but they are merely pawns caught up in their own game of last-chance, dead-end, empty pipe dreams. Information: (630) 897-9496.

Don’t Talk to the Actors

Albright Theatre Company

100 N. Island Ave. FL3, Batavia

$15, $20

performances Fridays/Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Jerry Przpezniak is a novice playwright whose play becomes Broadway-bound. He and his fiance Arlene move to the big city where they are bombarded with a has-been actor, a larger than life actress, and a stage manager and director trying to keep it all on track. Information: (630) 406-8838.

SEPT. 23-OCT. 31

Pumpkin Daze at Abbey Farms

850 Butterfield Rd., Aurora

Celebrate fall at Abbey Farms Pumpkin Daze! This old-fashioned farm boasts a variety of activities and events for all ages. Information: (630) 966-7775.

THROUGH OCT. 29

Million Dollar Quartet

Paramount Theatre

23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

There was no plan for Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins to record together on Dec. 4, 1956, but as fate would have it, they did and left behind a historic and mind-blowing album. Million Dollar Quartet tells that story, with all the raw energy and monumental talent you’ve come to expect from these music giants. Information: (630) 896-6666.

SEPT. 20

American Latinos & the Nation’s Future w/ Henry Cisneros

Aurora University’s Crimi Auditorium

1347 Prairie St., Aurora

7:30 p.m.

Cisneros, co-chair of the Bipartisan Policy Center’s Immigration Task Force, former HUD secretary and housing innovator presents “American Latinos & the Nation’s Future” as part of the Delbert and Barbara Arsenalt Lectureship on Aurora University’s Crimi Auditorium main stage. See their web site to register for this free event. Information: (630) 844-4924.

SEPT. 22

Campana’s First Nighter Live Radio Program

Water Street Studios

160 S. Water St., Batavia

6 p.m.

Experience the old time radio show commercial broadcasts “First Nighter” that made Campana Company’s Italian Balm the best-selling hand lotion in the United States (in the 1930s) with a weekly audience esti-mated at about 20,000,000 listeners that lasted 22 years. Beer and wine provided at this exclusive event. Seating limited so purchase tickets today. Doors open at 6pm. Information: (630) 761-9977.

Aurora by Lamplight: AHS Fundraiser

Blackberry Farm

100 S. Barnes Rd., Aurora

5:30-9:30 p.m.

Aurora Historical Society’s fundraiser is going to be a stroll around the block, literally at the “Early Streets of Aurora” museum and the Huntoon House Hotel at Blackberry Farm. Window shop, bar hop, dance on the plaza. Live entertainment by John and Lori Klatt Dance Band. Cash bar. Benefits Aurora Historical Society. Information: (630) 906-0650.

Shake ’em on Downs and Resurrection Larry at Ballydoyle

28 W. New York St., Aurora

9 p.m.

The Shake ‘Em On Downs deliver an exciting show paying tribute to the famous Girl-Group era. Resurrection Larry follows at 11pm.

Throwback Stereo at the Roundhouse

Two Brothers Roundhouse

205 N. Broadway, Aurora

9 p.m.

Throwback Stereo is a Milwaukee/Chicago area band featuring the best of 90’s music. No cover. Information: (630) 264-2739.

Back Country Roads at Hollywood Casino Aurora Center Stage

1 W. New York St., Aurora

9:30 p.m.

This six-piece band based out of DeKalb plays mostly new country, a few older classics, and even a few songs from other genres made to fit our unique sound. Must be 21.

SEPT. 23

Fermilab’s Anniversary Open House

South Kirk at Pine St., Batavia

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Take behind-the-scene tours of the major research facilities at Fermilab. Tour facilities at the lab that the public would normally not get to see. Enjoy a science and innovation fair and dozens of activities for families. This event is free and open to the public. This final anniversary event will look back on half a century of achievements and look forward to a bright future. Information: (630) 840-3000.

UPA Illinois State Powerlifting Championship

Jakked Gym

1450 S. East River Rd., Unit D, Montgomery

3-4 p.m.

free

Watch power lifters from throughout the State compete for the UPA title. Men and women alike. On-site BBQ. Pop up tents and lawn chairs are welcome. Large event tent set up in the parking lot – summer fun. No entrance fee for spectators. Information: (630) 966-8611.

Empty Can Band at the Roundhouse

205 N. Broadway, Aurora

9 p.m.

An electric blues and classic rock band that has a crowd-pleasing repertoire delivered with enthusiasm. They have performed at various clubs in the area. No cover. Information: (630) 264-2739.

Tony Ocean at Hollywood Casino Aurora Center Stage

1 W. New York St., Aurora

9:30 p.m. No matter what Tony sings his songs will always make us feel that fairy tales can come true and they can happen to you. Must be 21.

SEPT. 23-24

Lyon Farm Fall Festival and Craft Fair

7935 Rt. 71, Yorkville

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Enjoy old-fashioned family fun at this annual event. The buildings on the grounds will be open for families to tour at their own lei-sure. Baked goods and farm-raised honey available for purchase as well as pumpkins, gourds, mini pumpkins, cornstalks, fall decorations and food vendors. Information: (630) 553-6777.

Northern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days

Silver Springs State Fish & Wildlife Area

13608 Fox Rd., Yorkville

free admission and parking

This family-friendly event will feature main stage presentations, hunting and fishing demonstrations, kids activities plus outdoor fun with activities like archery, trap shooting, rifle demos, falconry demo, hunting dog demos, bow fishing, paddling demos, historical re-enactments, blacksmith shop, wool spinning, professional goose-calling, gun dog training, free kids fish-ing pond, silent auction, vendors and award ceremony. Information: (708) 373-4878.

SEPT. 24

Princess Day at Blackberry Farm

100 S. Barnes Rd., Aurora

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

regular admission, $10 for VIP entry

Visit with Cinderella, Belle, Rapunzel, Tinkerbell, Ariel and more. Enjoy sing-a-longs and photo opportunities as your little prince and princesses enjoy all of Blackberry Farm’s rides. Princesses will be available 10am-3pm.

SEPT. 24-25

Northern Illinois University’s Northern Intercollegiate

Rich Harvest Farms

7S771 Dugan Rd., Sugar Grove

Twelve University teams will be competing. The tournament is free and open to the public. Parking is also free at 2330 Granart Road. Golfers will play 36 holes on Sunday and 18 holes on Monday; Sun-day has a shotgun start at 8:15 AM. Monday tee times start at 7:45 AM off of #1 and #10. Information: (630) 466-7610.

