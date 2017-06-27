Tazewell County Calendar of Events

JUNE 29

Idlewood Park Concert

Thursday, 6-9 p.m.

Idlewood Pavillion, 495 E. Idlewood Ave., Morton

Free

Bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the music of the Jim Markum Swing Band. For more information, visit mortonfiearts.org.

Zoomobile Visits Pekin Public Library

Thursday, 2-3 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

“Everybody Needs a Home” introduces young people to animal habitats. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

St. Jude Fundraiser at Barrack’s Cater Inn

Thursday, 5-7:30 p.m.

1224 W. Pioneer Pkwy., Peoria

$12; $6 for ages 6-16

Event will feature a silent auction, door prizes and a dinner buffet with salad, several types of pasta, pizza and ice cream. For more information, call (309) 692-3990.

JUNE 30

Brown Bag It at the Library

Friday, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing

Free

Enjoy family friendly magic and comedy with Maggie the Magnificent. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.

Genealogy Meetup at the Library

Friday, 2:30 p.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Road

Free

Share your recent genealogical finds with others and access the library’s Ancestry website. Light refreshments provided. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

JUNE 30-JULY 1

Friends of the Library Big Book Sale

Fri., 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sat. 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Fondulac Library, 400 Richland, E. Peoria

Free

Come find great books at great bargains. For more information, call (309) 699-3917, ext. 2181.

‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ at the Illinois Shakespeare Festival

Friday, 8-10 p.m.

Cultural Center, Ewing Manor, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington

$12-$49

A magical, musical, and imaginative interpretation of the Shakespeare favorite. For more information, call (309) 829-6333.

JULY 1

Tremont Farmers’ Market

Saturday, 8-11 a.m.

Located in the small shelter off Rte. 9. For more information, call (309) 925-5711.

Pet Parade

Saturday, 10-11 a.m.

Dement-Zinser House, 105 Zinser Place, Washington

The parade is sponsored by the Washington Historical Society. For more information, call (309) 635-3016.

Family Movie at the Pekin Library

Saturday, 2-3 p.m.

301 S. 4th St.

Free

See “Rock Dog” on the big screen. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

Shakespeare’s Cymbeline Performed

Saturday, 8-11 p.m.

Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington

$12-$49

Fairy tale romance adapted by Chris Coleman. Repeated on Wednesday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call (309) 438-2535.

7West Dance Band Performs at Mackinaw Vineyard

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9

$5 cover charge; $5 more for seating on the terrace

Introducing Central Illinois’ freshest dance band, 7West, that will perform a broad range of styles from rock to country. Bring your own food, but drinks must be purchased. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

JULY 2

First Sunday Market

Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Morton Knights of Columbus, 616 W. David St.

Free

Items for sale include antiques, crafts, jewelry, art, primitives, re-purposed, and hand painted china. For more information, call (309) 263-1211.

JULY 2-4

Hopedale 4th of July Celebration

Sun., 7:30-10; Mon., 5-9:30 p.m.; Tue., 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

City Park

Free

The fireworks show has been rescheduled to Monday, July 3. It will begin at dusk. Events included are antique tractor pull, flea market, carnival, dinners, ball games, car show and entertainment by Sundown and the Eddie Howard Band. Sponsored by the Lions Club. For more information, visit hopedale.net.

JULY 3

Morton Fireworks

Monday, 5-10 p.m.

Morton VFW, 2310 Veterans Road

Free

Bring chairs or blankets and enjoy the music, food and fireworks. For more information, visit mortonmagnet.com.

JammSammich Performs at Peoria Riverfront

Monday, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

CEFCU Center Stage at the Landing

$7

Listen to tunes from 4 decades, including Motown, disco, funk, hip-hop, retro 80s, Buffett and rock. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/JammSammich/info.

JULY 4

Red, White and Boom!

Tuesday, 4-10:15 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront

Free

Event includes hours of games, music, activities for kids, and the area’s largest fireworks display. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. VIP tickets are available. For more information, visit redwhiteandboom.us.

–Tazewell County Calendar of Event–