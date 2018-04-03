Winnebago calendar

APRIL 3

Simply Spring: The Butterfly Exhibit, Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, 1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Celebrate the arrival of spring at Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens and experience the magical world of butterflies. $6 adult members, $4 senior members, veterans and youth ($2 more for non-residents0. Information: 815-987-8858.

APRIL 5

Celebrate the Masters, presented By Rockford Park District, Graystone Grill at Aldeen Golf Club, 1902 Reid Farm Rd., Rockford, 5-9 p.m., free admission. The public is invited to celebrate the Masters Golf Tournament and raise money for Rockford Park District’s Golf Outreach Daily Values program, which teaches area youth ages 5-18 the game of golf, along with life values. The sixth annual Celebrate the Masters Guest Bartender Night is for adults. Information: 815-990-3036.