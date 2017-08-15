–Winnebago County Calendar of Events

THROUGH AUG. 22

Nature Kids – Free Nature Programs

Nature at The Confluence Environmental Learning Center

306 Dickop St., South Beloit

weekly at 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays

This program offers nature play time at our Discovery Stops featuring water play, sand play, and stone art. Each week a nature-focused theme is featured. This free program is recommended for ages 4-7. Siblings are welcome. Children must be ac-companied by an adult and the adult must stay for the program. No registration needed. Come to one, or come for all. Information: (815) 200-6910,

THROUGH AUG. 8

Ride the Rock Tuesdays, presented by Rockford Park District

Discovery Center Museum

711 N. Main St., Rockford

Tuesdays at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.

The Forest City Queen will make port at the dock be-hind Discovery Center on select Tuesdays. The riverboat can seat up to 49 passengers and will provide 45-minute cruise on the Rock River. Tickets are $4/person in addition to general admission to Discovery Center. No advance reservation is required. For groups of 15 or more, discounted pricing is available with advance reservations. Information: (815) 972-2835.

THROUGH SEPT. 4

Hello from Japan

Discovery Center Museum

711 N. Main St., Rockford

10 a.m.

$8 per person, free for members and children age one and under

Children will have fun learning about life in present-day Japan in this playful and interactive exhibit. Families will be transported to two distinct areas of Tokyo that exist side by side: one serene and exquisite, the other, too cute for words. Information: (815) 963-6769.

THROUGH SEPT. 29

Rockford City Market

Water Street at East State Street, Rockford

weekly on Fridays, 3:30-8:30 p.m.

free admission

The market is an open air public market featuring locally grown and made items includ-ing vegetables, fruit, meat, cheese, flowers, herbs, baked goods, artisans, prepared food, local beer and wine. There is weekly live entertainment in two areas, kids’ activities, and cooking demos. Information: (815) 988-2825.

THROUGH OCT. 1

Bittersweet Observations

Rockford Art Museum

711 N. Main St., Rockford

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

$7 adult admission, free for members

The show explores the grown-up wonder of childlike nostalgia in a dra-matic, fairytale setting through paintings, drawings, prints, animation, and installations by Casey Riordan Millard, Jenny Mathews, Sarah Reed-McNamara and Jeremy Klonicki. Information: (815) 968-2787 .

THROUGH OCT. 28

North End City Market

Intersection of North Main and Auburn Streets, Rockford

weekly on Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

free admission

The market is full of fresh, local products and food and will be a nice place for the community to gather to shop, eat, and socialize. Information: (815) 977-5124.

THROUGH NOV. 5

Bruce Munro: LIGHT

Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens

1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford

varying admission prices and entry times

Call (815) 987-8858 for specifics

The exhibition, Munro’s eighth large-scale gar-den exhibition in the U.S., allows visitors to literally see the gardens in a new light. The gardens and Con-servatory will provide a stunning backdrop for eight sculptures, including Munro’s iconic “Field of Light” and “Water-Towers.”

AUG. 16-20

Winnebago County Fair

Winnebago County Fairgrounds

500 W. 1st St., Pecatonica

Come to the 96th Annual Winnebago County Fair and enjoy the sights, the sounds, the animals, the competitions, the mu-sic, the lights and great entertainment. Visit the website for a complete schedule of events. Information: (815) 239-1641 or (800) 238-3587 or visit winnebagocountyfair.com/index.php/fair

AUG. 18

Coffee with the Curator – David Potter

Rockford Art Museum

711 N. Main St., Rockford

10 a.m., free with regular admission

Grenn-itch not Green Witch, art and music, Love Lemons and more! Join in this lively conversation with RAM Curator Carrie Johnson and Greenwich Chair David Potter about the 69th annual art fair. Information: (815) 968-2787

Ski Broncs Waterski Shows

Shorewood Park

235 Evelyn Ave., Loves Park

6:30 p.m.

free

The Rockford Ski Broncs’ dazzling water ski show is in its 50th year. Modern bleachers and lawn seating available and concessions on-site.

AUG. 19

Paranormal Evening with author Chad Lewis

presented By Haunted Rockford

Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum and Gardens

411 Kent St., Rockford

$30 per person in advance

Lewis will present some of the more intriguing stories of hauntings that he has researched in Illinois and Wisconsin. After the presenta-tion, Executive Director of the cottage, Steve Litteral, and Haunted Rockford’s Kathi Kresol will share the history and personal experiences of paranormal activity inside this historic location. Information: (815) 871-4239 or visit www.chadlewisresearch.com/.

NASCAR Racing – Summer’s Last Stand

Rockford Speedway

9572 Forest Hills Rd., Loves Park

$12 adults, $6 children 6-11,

7:05 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.).

NASCAR racing at the Rockford Speedway in-cludes Late Model, Sportsman, American Short Trackers, Road Runners, Hornet, Bandits, Winged Women on Wheels and Figure 8’s.

AUG. 20

Polish Fest

St. Stanislaus Church grounds

201 Buckbee St., Rockford

free admission

11 a.m.-8 p.m.

The 36th annual Polish Fest features Polish food, beer, dancers, bingo, pull tabs, dancing all day (two differ-ent bands), culture center, children games, and much, much more. Holy Mass will be at 10 a.m.

