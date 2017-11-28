–Woodford County Calendar of Events Nov. 30 – Dec. 5

NOV. 30

Author Speaks About Writing for the Amish

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

Jeremy Eicher, who has published 35 Christian novels, will talk about growing up Amish. Register by calling, (309) 432-2929.

NOV. 30-DEC. 3

Conklin’s “A Gift of Christmas”

Thur.-Sat., 7 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m.

Five Points, 360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington

$25; $8 for students

The Conklin theater group will offer a special Christmas program. A buffet dinner will be available on Thursday and Friday at 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. for $25. For more information or tickets, visit fivepointswashington.org.

DEC. 1-3

Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.

East Peoria High School Auditorium, 1401 E. Washington St.

$20

The annual production of the classic play will be presented by Eastlight Theatre. For more information, call (309) 699-7469.

DEC. 2

Minonk Parade of Lights

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Downtown Minonk

Free

The Minonk Business Association hosts the annual event that will begin with a golf cart/ranger parade. For more information, call (309) 643-7468.

Bells in Motion Handbell Christmas Concert

Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m.

First Mennonite Church, 250 S. Baltimore Ave., Morton

$15; $5 for child 12 and under

Performance by nineteen members of the group who play seven octaves of aluminum and brass handbells and chimes. For more information, email kathlenaf@yahoo.com.

DEC. 2-3

Splendor of Christmas Past Holiday Home Tour

Sat., 5-9 p.m.; Sun., 1-5 p.m.

Peoria Historical Society homes

$20

Tour the Pettengill-Morron House, Flanagan House and three private homes on Moss Avenue, all decorated for Christmas. Flanagan House is showcasing country in the city with music, photography and Bob Page’s HO models of old Peoria stores. Tickets available at each site. For more information, visit peoriahistoricalsociety.org

DEC. 4

Job Fair in Minonk

Monday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St.

Free

Express Employment Professionals is seeking employees for 4 local employers. Sign up by calling (309) 432-2929.

Adult Coloring and Coffee

Monday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St.

Free

Relax and get creative with a little Christmas music, coffee and coloring. For more information, call (309) 432-2929.

DEC. 5

Movie Matinee: “White Christmas”

Tuesday, 2-4:30 p.m.

Five Points, 460 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington

$2

See the classic movie starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye. For more information, call (309) 444-8222.

Pop-Up Art Party

Tuesday, 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Youths in grades 4-6 will do some Christmas paper engineering. For more information, call (309) 467-2922.

