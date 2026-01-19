Eighteen local EV charging stations launch

Eighteen electric vehicle charging stations have opened in local communities

Six Ionna charging bays, electrified by ComEd, have opened in three communities — McHenry, Vernon Hills and Hanover Park.

The McHenry and Vernon Hills bays are in Casey’s convenience store parking lots. State officials, who announced the launch of additional charging stations, did not provide information on where the additional Hanover Park locations are.

State officials noted that Ionna charging sites in Chicago, St. Charles, Arlington Heights and Des Plaines are either contracted or scheduled to go live soon.

The announcement came Wednesday, Jan. 14, as Gov. J.B. Pritzker attended ribbon-cuttings for five Ionna charging station sites across the state, totaling nearly 40 charging bays.

“Whether you’re headed out on a long-range road trip, taking the kids to school, or on the job site, EV ownership should be easy, affordable, and reliable. Here in Illinois, we’ve put shoulder to the wheel to get the EV industry off the ground, and we’ve seen significant investments in our state as a result,” said Pritzker. “Over the next few years, Illinois’ EV ecosystem will continue to grow — creating more quality jobs, building out more charging infrastructure, and making EVs an even more accessible and affordable option for our families.”

Wally’s charged up

Ionna is a joint venture founded by eight global automakers, deploying EV fast-charging infrastructure nationwide. Ionna’s charging stations are accessible to all-electric vehicles with NACS or CCS connectors. Among the new charging sites in Illinois, Ionna is powering 10 charging bays — electrified by ComEd — at Wally’s in Pontiac, creating access to local retail operations for Illinois EV drivers.

“Our goal at Ionna is simple: provide easy and stress-free EV charging for our drivers,” said Ionna CEO Seth Cutler. “By bringing fast, reliable charging to familiar stops like Wally’s in Pontiac, we’re giving Illinois drivers the confidence to travel farther, stop comfortably, and enjoy the journey — whether they’re commuting, running errands, or taking a road trip.”

“Wally’s — the Home of the Great American Road Trip — is proud to partner with Ionna to bring EV charging to Pontiac, strengthening the Midwest travel corridor while delivering the convenience, comfort, and reliability our guests expect,” said Wally’s co-founder and CEO Michael Rubenstein.

“The new and improved EV infrastructure at Wally’s is another step forward for our community — supporting cleaner transportation, encouraging innovation, and making it easier for residents and visitors alike to choose sustainable options,” said Pontiac Mayor Kelly Eckhoff. “New stations will attract road travelers, encourage longer stops, and bring more dollars to our local economy, while also preparing Pontiac for the future of transportation.”

“ComEd is committed to helping northern Illinois customers and communities unlock the sustainability and cost-saving benefits of EVs,” said ComEd President and CEO Gil Quiniones. “Working closely with the state of Illinois, EV companies and communities across the region, we have helped facilitate the expansion of a widespread network of charging stations to serve the region, strengthened by the most reliable grid in the country.”

The state has fought to ensure federal resources are delivered as promised, securing the release of funding for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure grants. So far, $148 million has been allocated to the Illinois Department of Transportation to deliver the NEVI program in Illinois. To date, IDOT has awarded $43.8 million in NEVI grants for 62 projects throughout the state, which will facilitate the construction of 349 charging ports.

As federal EV tax credits are no longer available, Illinois continues to operate its own state EV rebate program. Illinois’ EV rebate program — which delivers a check to eligible purchasers — includes $4,000 for low-income Illinoisans, $2,000 for others purchasing an EV, and $1,500 for electric motorcycles.

EV growth

Some state statistics:

Illinois has 162,375 battery electric vehicles on the road. Last year saw a 32.5 percent increase in battery electric vehicles.

In 2025 alone, the state added 411 public charging locations, bringing the number of fast-charging ports to 2,300 statewide.

While grants have been instrumental in promoting charging, nearly half of new charging locations — including Ionna — opened without federal or state grant support.

In May, Pritzker announced EV manufacturer Rivian’s $120 million investment in a new supplier park, which will support hundreds of new jobs and suppliers.