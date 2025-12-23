Pilsen neighborhood, businesses try to rebound from ICE raids

For businesses in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood, the winter holiday season was supposed to be an opportunity to recover after the federal immigration enforcement operation in September through early November kept their customers away, leaving many of them struggling to pay bills.

On Dec. 4, Pilsen Chamber of Commerce and Pilsen Neighbors Community Council held a meeting at Citlalin Art Gallery, 2005 S. Blue Island Ave., to hear from local business owners and community organizations about how the raids impacted them, and brainstorm potential solutions. At the time, there was a widespread assumption that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents will return for large-scale enforcement next spring. This, they hoped, would give them time to bring customers back and prepare for the next round of raids.

But on the morning of Dec. 16, federal immigration agents returned in force, and they continued to travel through Chicago and the suburbs. Pilsen Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Javier Yanez told Chronicle Media that, as of Dec. 17, there were no raids in Pilsen, but the fact that it happened in the neighboring Little Village had his neighborhood on edge.

The second Trump Administration saw increased federal raids and detention of immigrants of all statuses, including some U.S. citizens. According to CBS News Chicago analysis of federal records, only 15 percent of those detained had prior criminal convictions, and only 3 percent have previously been convicted of violent crimes.

Violations of immigration law are civil, not criminal, offenses.

Over the past few months, business owners, elected officials and heads of chambers of commerce told Chronicle Media that heightened enforcement kept customers away from businesses as immigrant and even some native-born citizen customers were worried about getting swept up in the raids.

Yanez said that the Dec. 4 business roundtable came out of discussions with PNCC “about what we need to do as the community, especially since we now have time to step back and try to understand what happened.”

One of the chamber’s major priorities, Yanez said, is to develop a “recovery plan.”

“Businesses had, over the last few months, they were challenged in ways I don’t think a lot of people understand,” he said. “I heard some stories. People feel sad, angry, helpless.”

The business owners at the meeting agreed with that assessment.

July Miranda, owner of Le’ Paws Boutique pet supply store, said that, after the initial wave of immigration crackdowns in late January, she was looking forward to summer, when customer traffic on 18th Street, Pilsen’s major commercial corridor, usually increases. But that hasn’t quite panned out this year.

“Again, if there’s no one there to enjoy it …” Miranda let the statement hang.

Andrea Melendez opened Pink Flores Bakery and Cafe with her mother, Lizbeth Hernandez, back in September. As a first-time business owner who has only been operating a business for three months, she didn’t have a frame of reference as to which struggles are normal for businesses and what she could attribute to ICE raids.

“We have hope that things will get better,” Melendez mused. “We look at the bright side. We have a customer base; we have our regular customers, which we heavily depend on.”

Gustavo Sanchez, owner of Citlalin Art Gallery, which, in addition to the gallery space, includes a professional theater space, said that, while he doesn’t make profit, he usually earns enough money to at least break even. He compared the situation to the hit his business took during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

“Normally, the place pays for itself,” Sanchez said. “But, at the moment, people are scared to gather, and this is a social venue. And when people are scared to socialize, it’s becoming a toll to maintain this venue.”

Susan Donovan, owner of Sims Metal scrap metal recycler, said that for them, the impact had to do with people who collect scrap metal and truck it in.

“During a lot of immigration enforcement, ICE presence, most folks stayed home,” she said.

Jackson Flores is the executive director at DishRoulette Kitchen, a Pilsen-based nonprofit that helps entrepreneurs from working-class communities start food and beverage businesses. She said that getting a business off the ground is inevitably challenging — profit margins are small, and owners must figure out how to apply for proper city and state licenses and permits, and to file income and sales taxes.

“If we take ICE out of the context, small businesses have a hard time in general,” Flores said.

The businesses also discussed strategies for regaining lost ground. Hector Pardo, DishRoulette Kitchen’s director of strategy and operations, suggested promoting Pilsen restaurants as options for large corporations looking for catering.

Mike Fox, president of R.P. Fox and Associates, a real estate firm that owns many commercial properties throughout Chicago, said that, from his perspective, the issue is marketing.

“Our tenants are struggling, it’s because of marketing, and usually that’s when our (local) chamber steps in,” he said. “To me, that’s a great (role) for the Chamber.”

Yanez said that his Chamber has a small staff — but he agreed that this is something it should pursue.

Melendez said that one of the places where the chamber can help is advertising on social media.

“Me personally, I don’t get much time to do social media, and there are (suggestions that we) hire someone to do social media, but it’s way too expensive. It’s out of our budget,” she said.

Yanez suggested that the chamber could work with students from local high schools who might be willing to do social media to gain work experience and support their community.

The attendees broadly agreed that they need to do more to get the word out about what Pilsen has to offer, so that local businesses would get more customers from outside the neighborhood.

“We have great food and great culture in this neighborhood, we know this,” Flores said.

In a follow-up interview, Yanez told Chronicle Media that, after the meeting, the chamber has been trying to follow through on those recommendations. On Dec. 12, it launched the Pilsen Day Passport, a promotion that encouraged locals and customers from out of town to visit multiple businesses.

The renewed immigration enforcement blitz, he said, has plunged Pilsen into uncertainty.

“It’s definitely going to affect us, because we didn’t expect ICE to be back so soon,” Yanez said. “It just hurts that we’re having to, in the middle of the holidays, deal with this again. It’s, in a way, psychological warfare that’s happening. We need to continue to stay calm, but we are under a lot of pressure.”

He said that the chamber previously discussed creating an emergency fund to help business owners who are struggling to pay bills. The drop in enforcement put those discussions on the backburner – and now, they returned to the forefront again.

The Chamber is also discussing ways to attract customers from outside Pilsen, because their usual customers are afraid to go outside.

“Now, we have to go back and figure out how to survive” Yanez said. “And it’s not healthy in any way, mentally, emotionally, physically. I don’t think the federal government understands the financial impact that’s happening here.”

Still, he refused to give up hope.

“We’re resilient people, and it takes more than that to deter us,” Yanez said. “We’re determined to come back stronger than ever.”