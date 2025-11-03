Prisco’s reopens after storm damage forced closure

As Prisco’s Family Market owner Andy Guauskas was in the final stages of preparing to reopen the legendary Aurora local grocery store on Oct. 30, he recalled the evening of Aug. 18, when damage from severe storms caused the store to be shut down the next day.

That night, Guzauskas received what he said was, “the most unexpected phone call you could ever think of.”

The caller informed Guzauskas that water was coming into the store’s back room, “and as I’m on the phone, my night manager called me, and I said, ‘Get out of the building.’”

The roof on an addition to the store had collapsed, in the process damaging most of the back wall. Members of the Aurora Fire Department responded, but the damage was done.

Returning to the store a day later, Guzauskas described the scene as being “so surreal. Everyone was dazed. Our first thought was, how do we take care of this stuff? My wife and I and others went in and boxed up as much food as we could before it went bad. Deli items, meats, fresh produce, it was all that stuff that can’t last.”

Everything they saved was collected by various area food pantries over several days. Next up was the task of fixing the roof and cleaning up the mess.

“We had a company come in to secure the site, and shore up the roof and walls,” Guzauskas said. “Our team was scrubbing floors, painting walls, taking inventory, etc. … making progress every day. Our staff really stepped up when we were closed.”

Though the store has reopened, the area affected by the storm is currently closed to the public. Guzauskas, the fourth-generation owner of the family business that first opened in 1926, said repairs will likely take eight to 12 months to be completed.

“Our offices were affected as well, so we moved some stuff off-site,” he said. “We have temporary coolers and freezers, and we’re rearranging some displays. We shifted some products into different spaces, cleaned up a lot of displays, and were able to make more space for our homemade meals. Knock on wood, the kitchen was OK. That area was not affected. All in all, the store is essentially going to be the same.”

Contemplating all that Prisco’s has endured since the storm damage occurred, Guzauskas said, “It has been the most stressful venture of my lifetime. Families, employees, we all rallied together. We still have a lot to do, but we’ll work together to figure it out.”

Considering that the store received roughly 230 Facebook comments after announcing the reopening, combined with a slate of empathetic phone calls and emails, and people stopping by offering to help during the fix-up, customers seem eager to resume shopping at Prisco’s.

“We’ve survived 99 years, so I know we’ve been a big piece of the community for a long time,” Guzauskas said. “You want to serve the community, and then you can’t for a while. But people in the community, they wanted to move bricks and stuff. I couldn’t let them touch anything, but I loved the offer. It shows that people care about us.

“Culture changes, but taking care of the business through the generations, we’re merely caretakers of it. It’s not so much a business as a piece of the community. We’re so appreciative of our customers, employees and vendors, and we’re ready to get back at it.”