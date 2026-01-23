Pushback against proposed data centers intensifies

The debate over data centers is intensifying in some Illinois communities, where opponents say proposed facilities will consume excess electricity and water, drive up utility bills and endanger the environment.

Earlier in January, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul sided with concerned residents by questioning whether a major utility provider will be able to keep up with increased demand on the electrical grid caused by power-thirsty data centers.

In filings with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Illinois Office of the Attorney General argued that transmission service agreements between utility provider Commonwealth Edison, who, along with Ameren, provide one of two primary energy markets in the state, and data center developers, failed to adequately protect existing utility ratepayers. According to Attorney General Kwame Raoul, ComEd cannot guarantee their revenue commitment will cover the cost incurred to provide the required transmission facilities to support the proposed data centers.

The TSAs in question are between ComEd and Monarch Rock Air and Karis Critical, which are planning large data centers in northern Illinois. ComEd has also filed TSAs with the Federal Energy Regulatory Committee

The protests by the Illinois attorney general’s office reflect consumer concerns about how the spread of data centers — which is necessary for the nation to compete on the emerging world AI stage, according to the Trump administration — may drive up electric rates for utility customers. It’s a concern shared by many across the nation, including President Donald Trump, who said on social media last week that data center companies must “pay their own way.”

“I never want Americans to pay higher Electricity bills because of Data Centers,” Trump tweeted on Jan. 12, while announcing the administration is working with data center companies to ensure they pay for their own power needs. To that end, Microsoft will make “major changes” according to Trump. Correspondingly, Microsoft said it would “ask utilities and public commissions to set our rates high enough to cover the electricity costs for our data centers,” according to news sources.

“The data center capacity issue is a main driver behind our current higher utility bills,” according to Christine Nannicelli, an activist with the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition and the Sierra Club, which joined a recent webinar sponsored by the Eco-Justice Collaborative to discuss proposed Illinois data centers. “Because of the strain on the power grid, we are seeing electrical utility prices skyrocket. The overwhelming cause is data centers.”

Illinois data centers span Chicago to Springfield

Illinois currently is home to 195 data centers, with only 12 located downstate and none south of Springfield. 127 are located within Chicago, with another 55 housed in the Aurora and western suburban area, according to online data center base datacentermap.com. Data revealed during the Jan. 16 webinar show Illinois as fifth in the nation in the number of data centers, trailing only California, Texas, Florida and Virginia, respectively. New York, Missouri and Georgia rank fifth, sixth and seventh in data centers.

Further in-state expansion of data centers, particularly in the collar counties around Chicago and in Sangamon County, is meeting with pushback from some local residents along with consumer watchdog and environmental groups. In Aurora, a 180-day local moratorium on future data centers is in effect. A current proposal pending for a data center at the former Lucent Technologies site in Naperville is drawing public scrutiny. In addition, a hyper-scale, 38-building data center “campus” proposed in Yorkville by Prologis and other developers is garnering significant pushback from “Project Cardinal,” a group of residents with concerns about zoning conflicts, noise, traffic, decreased property values and other issues allegedly associated with data centers.

Downstate, Meta is trying to build a $1 million facility in DeKalb despite public hearings and petitions against the project, while a $500 million, six-data-center facility planned for Sangamon County by CyrusOne has opponents urging the County Board to enact a moratorium on local data center projects. Those pushing for the local moratorium say it will be at least two years before Illinois enacts regulations for data centers.

“The massive data center proposed for Sangamon County will not only affect quality of life for area residents, it will also negatively impact farmland and rural towns,” said Lori McKiernen, Illinois Chapter, Sierra Club. “We would like to see something done here similar to what they’ve done in Aurora.”

Data center legislation coming fast, furious

According to Nannicelli, Illinois is currently the top target for expansion of data centers for AI tech companies. “This will continue to cause an unprecedented strain on our state’s power grids,” she said. “This is a unique moment, as we have never seen anything like this before.”

Andrew Rehen, policy director for the Prairie Rivers Network, is working with Nannicelli to lobby for passage of a proposed bill they’ve worked up that would hold utility and AI companies accountable. The regulatory bill, drafted by the ICJC, addresses power demand and connection, air pollution, and corporate accountability), nondisclosure agreements, community benefits agreements, water (reporting and regulations) and more.

ICJC’s Data Center Energy & Water Reporting Act (SB2181) requires all data centers to report energy and water consumption to the Illinois Power Agency starting in 2026, which Rehen said will increase transparency. “Data centers use huge amounts of electricity for computing and cooling, and use a significant amount of water for their cooling systems, which stresses local resources,” said Rehen. Sponsored by State Sen. Steve Stadelman, D-34th, SB 2181 is currently referred to assignment.

On Jan. 8, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Illinois Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act. CRGA directs the Illinois Commerce Commission, the Illinois Power Agency, the Illinois Finance Authority and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to collaborate on development of an Integrated Resource Plan relating to Illinois electricity load.

“The IRP must contain, among other items, an evaluation of future electricity resource needs over five-, 10-, 15-, and 20-year timelines; peak demand and energy usage forecasts; and an analysis of all generation and energy resource options available to meet a range of load forecasts. Ultimate approval of the IRP by the ICC will depend on an evaluation of multiple factors, including how the IRP addresses resource adequacy, the impact of emissions on environmental justice communities, affordability, and the use of renewable energy and energy storage,” according to a summary of the bill.

The CRGA also requires diesel- and natural-gas-powered backup generators used by data centers to comply with additional emission permitting requirements beyond those generally imposed by state and federal law. Despite the restrictions, Illinois is offering tax incentives to AI tech companies who want to locate within the state. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has approved tax breaks for more than 27 data centers since 2020 through the state’s Data Center Investment Program.

A new Alliance for the Great Lakes report details how they say access to water in the region will be undermined in the coming years if serious planning, policy, and regulatory actions are not taken. The report includes information on water consumption of data centers associated with the different water cooling techniques, and a suite of potential solutions to mitigate those impacts.

View the report at greatlakes.org.