Aurora mayor, police chief test positive for coronavirus

Two top Aurora city officials are now under quarantine after receiving positive COVID-19 test results this week.

Mayor Richard C. Irvin and Police Chief Kristen Ziman were both tested on Saturday, March 21 after an Aurora Police supervisor tested positive.

“I am thankful for the health experts and their recommendation for testing,” Irvin said in a statement on Friday. “I am not certain when I contracted the virus, but I was able to curb any further community spread by self-quarantining and not going about each day with business as usual, albeit with social distancing.”

The mayor’s last public appearance was Friday, March 20 during a media briefing at Aurora City Hall.

“While I’ve experienced some serious flu-like symptoms this week, I’m feeling much better and looking forward to making a full recovery,” he said.

Ziman and her command staff began self-quarantining on the morning of March 21, following the recommendations after the police supervisor was tested for COVID-19 the prior evening.

She and her team continued to lead the department remotely while awaiting results. Ziman had begun to experience some mild symptoms and on Thursday evening, she was notified that she tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am doing well and have continued working utilizing video and conference calling with our team at the Aurora Police Department and at the City every day to monitor the coronavirus pandemic and our department and city operations,” Ziman said. “This is an all hands on deck effort, we’ve taken steps to protect our officers and practice social distancing, but this virus is here and we need everyone’s help to stop the spread.”

Immediate family and staff members of both Irvin and Ziman were notified and are taking precautionary measures, the city reported in a statement. Their work areas at City Hall and the Aurora Police Department were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected last week.

The Centers for Disease control mandates at least a 14-day quarantine period for positive cases from the date of the initial test.

During the next week or so, both the mayor and police chief will continue to work with the City’s COVID-19 Task Force safely from home.

“The public may never know all of the other names and faces of those who have COVID-19, most of whom will recover just as we expect to do,” said Irvin. “We are examples that COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate, and we will continue to use our public platforms to express to everyone in Aurora how critically important it is for each of us to do our part. Follow the science. Follow the rules. Behave as if you already have it. Stay home. Save lives.”

The City of Aurora’s COVID-19 resource site is updated daily at www.aurora-il.org/health.