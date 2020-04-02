Coronavirus response funding coming to communities in 14th District

Coronavirus response funding coming to communities in 14th DistrictChronicle Media — April 2, 2020
Congresswoman Lauren Underwood (IL-14) announced that the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded over $12.2 million in federal funding to communities in the 14th Congressional District.
The funding was made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a bipartisan legislation passed in Congress last week and was signed by President Trump on March 27.
“The CARES Act is delivering crucial economic relief to communities in northern Illinois that have been dramatically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. This funding will help our communities meet the enormous challenges they face as we fight this virus,” said Underwood. “As Illinois continues to see economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, I’ll continue to fight to bring resources to our community to ensure we are able to come back from this crisis stronger than ever.”
The CARES Act provided $5 billion in Community Development Block Grants and $4 billion in Emergency Solutions Grants for coronavirus response. The Community Development Block Grants and Emergency Solutions Grants will help support a range of local programs and services impacted by the coronavirus, including assistance for people to quickly regain stability in permanent housing after experiencing homelessness during this crisis.
Communities in the 14th District of Illinois will receive the following:
- Aurora — $902,078 Community Development Block Grant.
- City of DeKalb — $271,899 Community Development Block Grant.
- Elgin — $510,869 Community Development Block Grant.
- Joliet — $563,076 Community Development Block Grant.
- Naperville — $315,985 Community Development Block Grant.
- Waukegan — $470,215 Community Development Block Grant.
- DuPage County — $2,294,733 Community Development Block Grant and a $1,031,548 Emergency Solutions Grant.
- Kane County — $796,783 Community Development Block Grant.
- Lake County — $1,709,120 Community Development Block Grant and a $777,472 Emergency Solutions Grant.
- McHenry County — $830,790 Community Development Block Grant.
- Will County — $1,244,264 Community Development Block Grant and a $503,772 Emergency Solutions Grant.