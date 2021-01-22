Free COVID-19 testing available at mobile testing sites

Free COVID-19 testing available at mobile testing sitesChronicle Media — January 22, 2021
The Illinois Department of Public Health has several mobile testing teams dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.
There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one.
However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
Site locations are subject to change. Check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.
NORTH
|COUNTY
|DATE
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|HOURS
|Bureau
|Cook
|Jan. 18-24
|Cicero Fairgrounds
|34th and Lar a.m.ie
Cicero
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Jan. 18-19
|Vacant Lot (next to Salerno’s Restaurant)
|Near 9301 W. 63rd St.
Hodgkins
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Jan. 20
|Bennett Day
|955 W. Grand Ave.
Chicago
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Jan. 22
|Housing Choice Partners
|5336 S. State St.
Chicago
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Jan. 23
|Affordable Recovery Home C a.m.pus
|13636 S. Western
Blue Island
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Jan. 23
|Vacant Lot (Tent Outreach
|Jackson and Pulaski
Chicago
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Jan. 24
|Fort Sheridan Metra Station
|461 W. Old Elm Road
Highwood
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Ford
|Jan. 23-25
|Hampshire High School
|1600 Big Timber Road
Hampshire
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Jo Daviess
|Kane County
|Jan. 23
|Dundee Crown High School
|1500 Kings Road
Carpentersville
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Jan. 24
|Elgin Sports Complex
|709 Sports Way
Elgin
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Kankakee
|Jan. 24
|Kankakee County Health
|2390 W. Station St.
Kankakee
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Lake
|Jan. 22
|Highland Park Country Club
|Park Ave./Rt. 41
Highland Park
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Lee
|Jan. 23-24
|Dixon Elks
|1279 Franklin Grove
Dixon
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Ogle
|Jan. 23-24
|Ogle County Health Department
|907 Pines Road
Oregon
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Rock Island
|Jan. 21-22
|Taxslayer Center
|1201 River Drive
Moline
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Will
|Jan. 21-22
|Child Care Resource and Referral
|801 N. Larkin Ave.
Joliet
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
CENTRAL
|COUNTY
|DATE
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|HOURS
|Greene
|Jan. 23-24
|Carrollton High School
|950 3rd St.
Carrollton
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Macon
|Jan. 18-24
|Decatur Civic Center
|1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza
Decatur
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|McDonough
|Jan. 23-24
|WIU Tanner Circle
|740 W. University Drive
Macomb
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Schuyler
|Jan. 22
|First United Methodist Church
|210 W. Jefferson St.
Rushville
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
SOUTH
|COUNTY
|DATE
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|HOURS
|Jan. 22
|Troy United Methodist Church
|407 Edwardsville Road
Troy
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Jan. 23
|Madison County Health Department
|101 E. Edwardsville
Wood River
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|St. Clair
|Jan. 18 and Jan. 23-24
|4601 State St.
East St. Louis
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Jan. 23 – 24
|McKendree University- The Hett
|400 N. Alton St.
Lebanon
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Jan. 24
|New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church
|689 Scott Troy Road
O’Fallon
|8 a.m. – 4 p.m.