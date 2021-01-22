Free COVID-19 testing available at mobile testing sites

The Illinois Department of Public Health has several mobile testing teams dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.

There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one.

However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

Site locations are subject to change. Check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

NORTH

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Bureau Cook Jan. 18-24 Cicero Fairgrounds 34 th and Lar a.m.ie Cicero 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jan. 18-19 Vacant Lot (next to Salerno’s Restaurant) Near 9301 W. 63 rd St. Hodgkins 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jan. 20 Bennett Day 955 W. Grand Ave. Chicago 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jan. 22 Housing Choice Partners 5336 S. State St. Chicago 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jan. 23 Affordable Recovery Home C a.m.pus 13636 S. Western Blue Island 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jan. 23 Vacant Lot (Tent Outreach Jackson and Pulaski Chicago 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jan. 24 Fort Sheridan Metra Station 461 W. Old Elm Road Highwood 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Ford Jan. 23-25 Hampshire High School 1600 Big Timber Road Hampshire 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jo Daviess Kane County Jan. 23 Dundee Crown High School 1500 Kings Road Carpentersville 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jan. 24 Elgin Sports Complex 709 Sports Way Elgin 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Kankakee Jan. 24 Kankakee County Health 2390 W. Station St. Kankakee 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Lake Jan. 22 Highland Park Country Club Park Ave./Rt. 41 Highland Park 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Lee Jan. 23-24 Dixon Elks 1279 Franklin Grove Dixon 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Ogle Jan. 23-24 Ogle County Health Department 907 Pines Road Oregon 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Rock Island Jan. 21-22 Taxslayer Center 1201 River Drive Moline 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Will Jan. 21-22 Child Care Resource and Referral 801 N. Larkin Ave. Joliet 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

CENTRAL

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Greene Jan. 23-24 Carrollton High School 950 3 rd St. Carrollton 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Macon Jan. 18-24 Decatur Civic Center 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza Decatur 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. McDonough Jan. 23-24 WIU Tanner Circle 740 W. University Drive Macomb 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Schuyler Jan. 22 First United Methodist Church 210 W. Jefferson St. Rushville 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SOUTH