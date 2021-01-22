Free COVID-19 testing available at mobile testing sites

Chronicle MediaJanuary 22, 2021

The Illinois Department of Public Health has several mobile testing teams dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing.  Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.

There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one.

However, insurance is not required.  Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab.  Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

Site locations are subject to change. Check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

 

NORTH

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS
Bureau
Cook Jan. 18-24 Cicero Fairgrounds 34th and Lar a.m.ie

Cicero

 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Jan. 18-19 Vacant Lot (next to Salerno’s Restaurant) Near 9301 W. 63rd St.

Hodgkins

 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Jan. 20 Bennett Day 955 W. Grand Ave.

Chicago

 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Jan. 22 Housing Choice Partners 5336 S. State St.

Chicago

 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Jan. 23 Affordable Recovery Home C a.m.pus 13636 S. Western

Blue Island

 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Jan. 23 Vacant Lot (Tent Outreach Jackson and Pulaski

Chicago

 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Jan. 24 Fort Sheridan Metra Station 461 W. Old Elm Road

Highwood

 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Ford Jan. 23-25 Hampshire High School 1600 Big Timber Road

Hampshire

 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Jo Daviess
Kane County Jan. 23 Dundee Crown High School 1500 Kings Road

Carpentersville

 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Jan. 24 Elgin Sports Complex 709 Sports Way

Elgin

 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Kankakee  Jan. 24 Kankakee County Health 2390 W. Station St.

Kankakee

 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Lake
Jan. 22 Highland Park Country Club Park Ave./Rt. 41

Highland Park

 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Lee Jan. 23-24 Dixon Elks 1279 Franklin Grove

Dixon

 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Ogle Jan. 23-24 Ogle County Health Department 907 Pines Road

Oregon

 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Rock Island Jan. 21-22 Taxslayer Center 1201 River Drive

Moline

 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Will Jan. 21-22 Child Care Resource and Referral 801 N. Larkin Ave.

Joliet

 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

 CENTRAL

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS
Greene Jan. 23-24 Carrollton High School 950 3rd St.

Carrollton

 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Macon Jan. 18-24 Decatur Civic Center 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza

Decatur

 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
McDonough Jan. 23-24 WIU Tanner Circle 740 W. University Drive

Macomb

 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Schuyler Jan. 22 First United Methodist Church 210 W. Jefferson St.

Rushville

 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

 SOUTH

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS
Jan. 22 Troy United Methodist Church 407 Edwardsville Road

Troy

 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Jan. 23 Madison County Health Department 101 E. Edwardsville

Wood River

 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
St. Clair Jan. 18 and Jan. 23-24 4601 State St. 4601 State St.

East St. Louis

 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Jan. 23 – 24 McKendree University- The Hett 400 N. Alton St.

Lebanon

 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Jan. 24 New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church 689 Scott Troy Road

O’Fallon

 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

 

 

 

 

 

 

