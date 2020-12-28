Free COVID-19 testing available at state mobile sites

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing.

Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.

There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab.

Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Boone December 28 Boone County Administration Campus 1212 Logan Ave. Belvidere 8am – 4pm December 31 Cook December 28-31 Cicero Fairgrounds 34th and Laramie Cicero 8am – 4pm January 2-3 December 28 Fenwick High School 505 Washington Blvd. Oak Park 8am – 4pm December 29 Calumet Township Community Center 12633 Ashland Ave. Calumet Park 8am – 4pm December 30 Affordable Recovery Home Campus 13636 S. Western Blue Island 8am – 4pm January 2 Presence Church 1610 Shields Ave. Chicago Heights 9am – 3pm January 2 Lao Buddhist Temple 50 King Arthur Court Elgin 8am – 4pm January 2 Affordable Recovery Home Campus 13636 S. Western Blue Island 8am – 4pm January 3 Evanston Township High School 1600 Dodge Ave. Evanston 10am – 4pm DeKalb December 29 Sycamore High School 427 Spartan Trail Sycamore 8am – 4pm January 2 Genoa-Kingston High School 980 Park Ave. Genoa 8am – 4pm Grundy December 31 Saratoga Elementary School 4040 N. Division St. Morris 8am – 4pm January 3 Coal City High School 655 W. Division St. Coal City 8am – 4pm Kankakee January 3 Kankakee County Health Department 2390 W. Station St. Kankakee 8am – 4pm Lake January 3 Round Lake High School 800 High School Dr. Round Lake 8am – 4pm McHenry December 30 Lippold Park Gold Center Parking Lot 1251 IL-176 Crystal Lake 8am – 4pm Ogle January 2-3 Ogle County Health Department 510 Lincoln Highway Rochelle 8am – 4pm Will December 28-31 Mission Boulevard Soccer Complex 640 Mission Blvd. Joliet 8am – 4pm January 2-3

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Jersey January 2-3 Jersey County Health Department 1307 State Hwy 109 Jerseyville 8am – 4pm Knox January 3 Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors 1070 W. Fremont St. Galesburg 8am – 4pm Macon December 28 – January 3 Decatur Civic Center 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza Decatur 8am – 4pm McDonough December 30 WIU Tanner Circle 740 W. University Dr. Macomb 8am – 4pm January 2 Mercer December 29 Mercer County Health Department 305 NW 7th St. Aledo 8am – 4pm Sangamon December 28 Sangamon County Department of Public Health 2833 S. Grand Ave. East Springfield 8am – 4pm January 2-3 Schuyler December 29 First United Methodist Church 210 W. Jefferson St. Rushville 8am – 4pm Warren December 31 Monmouth-Roseville High School 325 W. 1st Ave. Monmouth 8am – 4pm Woodford December 28 Woodford County Health Department 1831 S. Main St. Eureka 8am – 4pm Vermilion December 30-31 Vermilion County Health Department 200 S. College St. Danville 8am – 4pm