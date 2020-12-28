Free COVID-19 testing available at state mobile sites

Free COVID-19 testing available at state mobile sitesChronicle Media — December 28, 2020
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing.
Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.
There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab.
Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.
|
COUNTY
|
DATE
|
LOCATION
|
ADDRESS
|
HOURS
|
Boone
|
December 28
|
Boone County Administration Campus
|
1212 Logan Ave.
Belvidere
|
8am – 4pm
|
December 31
|
Cook
|
December 28-31
|
Cicero Fairgrounds
|
34th and Laramie
Cicero
|
8am – 4pm
|
January 2-3
|
December 28
|
Fenwick High School
|
505 Washington Blvd.
Oak Park
|
8am – 4pm
|
December 29
|
Calumet Township Community Center
|
12633 Ashland Ave.
Calumet Park
|
8am – 4pm
|
December 30
|
Affordable Recovery Home Campus
|
13636 S. Western
Blue Island
|
8am – 4pm
|
January 2
|
Presence Church
|
1610 Shields Ave.
Chicago Heights
|
9am – 3pm
|
January 2
|
Lao Buddhist Temple
|
50 King Arthur Court
Elgin
|
8am – 4pm
|
January 2
|
Affordable Recovery Home Campus
|
13636 S. Western
Blue Island
|
8am – 4pm
|
January 3
|
Evanston Township High School
|
1600 Dodge Ave.
Evanston
|
10am – 4pm
|
DeKalb
|
December 29
|
Sycamore High School
|
427 Spartan Trail
Sycamore
|
8am – 4pm
|
January 2
|
Genoa-Kingston High School
|
980 Park Ave.
Genoa
|
8am – 4pm
|
Grundy
|
December 31
|
Saratoga Elementary School
|
4040 N. Division St.
Morris
|
8am – 4pm
|
January 3
|
Coal City High School
|
655 W. Division St.
Coal City
|
8am – 4pm
|
Kankakee
|
January 3
|
Kankakee County Health Department
|
2390 W. Station St.
Kankakee
|
8am – 4pm
|
Lake
|
January 3
|
Round Lake High School
|
800 High School Dr.
Round Lake
|
8am – 4pm
|
McHenry
|
December 30
|
Lippold Park Gold Center Parking Lot
|
1251 IL-176
Crystal Lake
|
8am – 4pm
|
Ogle
|
January 2-3
|
Ogle County Health Department
|
510 Lincoln Highway
Rochelle
|
8am – 4pm
|
Will
|
December 28-31
|
Mission Boulevard Soccer Complex
|
640 Mission Blvd.
Joliet
|
8am – 4pm
|
January 2-3
|
Jersey
|
January 2-3
|
Jersey County Health Department
|
1307 State Hwy 109
Jerseyville
|
8am – 4pm
|
Knox
|
January 3
|
Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors
|
1070 W. Fremont St.
Galesburg
|
8am – 4pm
|
Macon
|
December 28 – January 3
|
Decatur Civic Center
|
1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza
Decatur
|
8am – 4pm
|
McDonough
|
December 30
|
WIU Tanner Circle
|
740 W. University Dr.
Macomb
|
8am – 4pm
|
January 2
|
Mercer
|
December 29
|
Mercer County Health Department
|
305 NW 7th St.
Aledo
|
8am – 4pm
|
Sangamon
|
December 28
|
Sangamon County Department of Public Health
|
2833 S. Grand Ave. East
Springfield
|
8am – 4pm
|
January 2-3
|
Schuyler
|
December 29
|
First United Methodist Church
|
210 W. Jefferson St.
Rushville
|
8am – 4pm
|
Warren
|
December 31
|
Monmouth-Roseville High School
|
325 W. 1st Ave.
Monmouth
|
8am – 4pm
|
Woodford
|
December 28
|
Woodford County Health Department
|
1831 S. Main St.
Eureka
|
8am – 4pm
|
Vermilion
|
December 30-31
|
Vermilion County Health Department
|
200 S. College St.
Danville
|
8am – 4pm
|
Johnson
|
January 3
|
Vienna Early Learning Center
|
513 E. Vine St.
Vienna
|
8am – 4pm
|
Madison
|
December 29
|
First United Presbyterian Church
|
201 E. Church St.
Collinsville
|
8am – 4pm
|
December 30
|
Bread of Life Church
|
5000 Humbert Rd.
Alton
|
8am – 4pm
|
Monroe
|
December 28
December 30
|
Monroe County Annex Building
|
901 Illinois Ave.
Waterloo
|
8am – 4pm
|
St. Clair
|
December 31
January 2
|
Belle-Clair Fairgrounds
|
200 S. Belt East #2650
Belleville
|
8am – 4pm
|
January 2-3
|
McKendree University – The Hett
|
400 N. Alton St.
Lebanon
|
8am – 4pm
|
December 28
December 31
January 2-3
|
4601 State St.
|
4601 State St.
East St. Louis
|
8am – 4pm
|
Union
|
December 29
|
Union County Health Department
|
260 Lick Creek Rd.
Anna
|
8am – 4pm