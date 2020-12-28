Free COVID-19 testing available at state mobile sites

Chronicle MediaDecember 28, 2020

Community Health Center COVID-19 walk-in testing site held Nov. 30 in New Lenox in Will County. The IDPH is working with county and local health departments in offering testing sites throughout the state through Dec. 6. (Photo courtesy of Will Co. Health Dept.)

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing.

Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.

There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one.  However, insurance is not required.  Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab.

Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

Site locations are subject to change.  Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

COUNTY

DATE

LOCATION

ADDRESS

HOURS

Boone

December 28

Boone County Administration Campus

1212 Logan Ave.

Belvidere

8am – 4pm

December 31

Cook

December 28-31

Cicero Fairgrounds

34th and Laramie

Cicero

8am – 4pm

January 2-3

December 28

Fenwick High School

505 Washington Blvd.

Oak Park

8am – 4pm

December 29

Calumet Township Community Center

12633 Ashland Ave.

Calumet Park

8am – 4pm

December 30

Affordable Recovery Home Campus

13636 S. Western

Blue Island

8am – 4pm

January 2

Presence Church

1610 Shields Ave.

Chicago Heights

9am – 3pm

January 2

Lao Buddhist Temple

50 King Arthur Court

Elgin

8am – 4pm

January 2

Affordable Recovery Home Campus

13636 S. Western

Blue Island

8am – 4pm

January 3

Evanston Township High School

1600 Dodge Ave.

Evanston

10am – 4pm

DeKalb

December 29

Sycamore High School

427 Spartan Trail

Sycamore

8am – 4pm

January 2

Genoa-Kingston High School

980 Park Ave.

Genoa

8am – 4pm

Grundy

December 31

Saratoga Elementary School

4040 N. Division St.

Morris

8am – 4pm

January 3

Coal City High School

655 W. Division St.

Coal City

8am – 4pm

Kankakee

January 3

Kankakee County Health Department

2390 W. Station St.

Kankakee

8am – 4pm

Lake

January 3

Round Lake High School

800 High School Dr.

Round Lake

8am – 4pm

McHenry

December 30

Lippold Park Gold Center Parking Lot

1251 IL-176

Crystal Lake

8am – 4pm

Ogle

January 2-3

Ogle County Health Department

510 Lincoln Highway

Rochelle

8am – 4pm

Will

December 28-31

Mission Boulevard Soccer Complex

640 Mission Blvd.

Joliet

8am – 4pm

January 2-3

 

COUNTY

DATE

LOCATION

ADDRESS

HOURS

Jersey

January 2-3

Jersey County Health Department

1307 State Hwy 109

Jerseyville

8am – 4pm

Knox

January 3

Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors

1070 W. Fremont St.

Galesburg

8am – 4pm

Macon

December 28 – January 3

Decatur Civic Center

1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza

Decatur

8am – 4pm

McDonough

December 30

WIU Tanner Circle

740 W. University Dr.

Macomb

8am – 4pm

January 2

Mercer

December 29

Mercer County Health Department

305 NW 7th St.

Aledo

8am – 4pm

Sangamon

December 28

Sangamon County Department of Public Health

2833 S. Grand Ave. East

Springfield

8am – 4pm

January 2-3

Schuyler

December 29

First United Methodist Church

210 W. Jefferson St.

Rushville

8am – 4pm

Warren

December 31

Monmouth-Roseville High School

325 W. 1st Ave.

Monmouth

8am – 4pm

Woodford

December 28

Woodford County Health Department

1831 S. Main St.

Eureka

8am – 4pm

Vermilion

December 30-31

Vermilion County Health Department

200 S. College St.

Danville

8am – 4pm

COUNTY

DATE

LOCATION

ADDRESS

HOURS

Johnson

January 3

Vienna Early Learning Center

513 E. Vine St.

Vienna

8am – 4pm

Madison

December 29

First United Presbyterian Church

201 E. Church St.

Collinsville

8am – 4pm

December 30

Bread of Life Church

5000 Humbert Rd.

Alton

8am – 4pm

Monroe

December 28

December 30

Monroe County Annex Building

901 Illinois Ave.

Waterloo

8am – 4pm

St. Clair

December 31

January 2

Belle-Clair Fairgrounds

200 S. Belt East #2650

Belleville

8am – 4pm

January 2-3

McKendree University – The Hett

400 N. Alton St.

Lebanon

8am – 4pm

December 28

December 31

January 2-3

4601 State St.

4601 State St.

East St. Louis

8am – 4pm

Union

December 29

Union County Health Department

260 Lick Creek Rd.

Anna

8am – 4pm
Tagged with:

Ad 1 – 300×250 – Google ROS

Ad 2 – 300×250 – Medianet ROS