Gov. Pritzker says shut down with modifications to stay in place

A day after the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the highest single-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday he is extending a modified stay-at-home order statewide through May.

The IPDH reported 2,049 new cases on Wednesday and another 1,826 more confirmed cases were reported on Thursday along with 123 additional fatalities.

The number of Illinoisans who have now died from coronavirus is 1,688 and total number of people confirmed as having the virus reached 36,934.

The disease has been detected in 96 of Illinois’ 102 counties.

On the current trajectory, the state is projected to see a peak or plateau of deaths per day between late April and early May, but if the stay at home order were lifted this week, the model anticipates a second wave of the outbreak in Illinois starting in May, which would claim tens of thousands of lives and greatly exceed the state’s hospital capacity.

“Make no mistake, Illinois has saved lives. By staying home and social distancing, we have kept our infection and death rates for the months of March and April thousands below the rates projected had we not implemented these mitigation strategies,” said Pritzker. “I know how badly we all want our normal lives back. But this is the part where we have to dig in and understand that the sacrifices we’ve made as a state to avoid a worst-case scenario are working — and we need to keep going a little while longer to finish the job.”

The order with modifications will take effect May 1.