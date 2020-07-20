Illinois confirms 1,384 new cases, second consecutive day of over 40,000 tests

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday, July 19 reported 1,384 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 22 additional confirmed deaths.

Community-based and mobile testing sites have increased access to COVID-19 testing throughout the state, resulting in over 40,000 specimens tested for the second consecutive day. Mobile testing sites will continue to visit counties in Illinois to ensure all residents have access to COVID-19 testing in their communities.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 159,334 cases, including 7,272 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 43,692 specimens for a total of 2,166,299.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 10-July 16 is 3 percent.

As of Sunday, 1,431 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 309 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website.

Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.