Kankakee, Will counties hit 8 percent COVID-19 rate, state takes action

SPRINGFIELD — Another region of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan has hit a positivity rate threshold that could spur further economic restrictions, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

On Aug. 19, 20 and 21, Kankakee and Will Counties’ Region 7 had a rolling COVID-19 positivity rate of 8.0, 8.3 and 8.3 percent, respectively, according to the IDPH website. There was no data available on the site for the following three days, however.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the IDPH said late Monday afternoon new COVID-19 mitigation efforts will be implemented in Region 7 beginning Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Per the Restore Illinois mitigation plan, three straight days above 8 percent in a region warrant further action from the state.

For Region 7, mitigation measures include the following:

Bars

No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11 p.m.

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11 p.m.

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity

No party buses

Gaming and Casinos close at 11 p.m. are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

These mitigations do not currently apply to schools and the measures will remain in effect over a 14-day period after which time more stringent mitigation measures can be implemented if metrics do not improve. View the new mitigations online here.

In the Metro East area last week, which is Region 4 of the plan on the Missouri border, the governor announced mitigation efforts less severe than previous phases of the state’s reopening plan.

As of Aug. 21, the positivity rate in the Metro East remained at 9.4 percent, while Southern Illinois dipped to 6.9 percent. East-central Illinois remained the lowest with a 1.6 percent positivity rate.

The other regions ranged from 4.9 percent in northwest Illinois to 6.7 percent in suburban Cook County. Chicago’s positivity rate was 5.2 percent.

Statewide, the seven-day rolling positivity rate fell to 4.2 percent as of Aug. 24, a decrease of two-tenths of a percentage point since Aug. 20. From Saturday through Monday, there was an average of 49,090 test results reported per day, yielding 1,953 positive results.

The positivity rate for the three-day period was 4 percent and Monday’s positivity rate was 4.5 percent.

There were 31 COVID-19-related deaths over the three-day period, bringing the total casualty count since the pandemic began to 7,888.

At the end of Sunday, there were 1,529 persons hospitalized with COVID-19, including 334 in intensive care beds and 141 on ventilators.

