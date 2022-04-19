Pritzker drops mask mandates for public transportation, Chicago keeps it

Pritzker drops mask mandates for public transportation, Chicago keeps itApril 19, 2022
To align with the ending of the enforcement of the federal mask mandate on public transportation following a federal court ruling, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on April 19 he will revise Illinois’ executive order executive order lifting those requirements for the State of Illinois.
As a result, masks will no longer be required on public transit, in public transit hubs, or in airports. Executive Order 2022-06 will be amended to reflect these changes. Local municipalities retain the right to establish their own mitigations, including masking requirements on public transportation.
“I’m proud of the work our state has done to fight COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable,” said Pritzker. “I continue to urge Illinoisans to follow CDC guidelines and, most importantly, get vaccinated to protect yourself and others.”
“IDPH is closely monitoring the status of COVID-19 throughout Illinois and working with our local public health partners to keep the public informed,” said Acting IDPH Director Amaal Tokars. “The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to remain up-to-date on your vaccinations, and that includes booster shots, especially for those who are at risk for more severe health outcomes.”
Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said the city will continue requiring masks on public transportation through at least the end of the month, citing the order from Pritzker.
The local order, which is in effect through April 30, is different from the federal mandate at the center of the judge’s ruling,