Public health group donates gloves across the state

As the COVID-19 outbreak intensifies in Illinois, and in an effort to respond to the growing need among frontline healthcare providers for PPE (personal protective equipment), the Illinois Public Health Association said on Thursday, March 26 that it is donating 30,000 gloves to statewide healthcare providers in the fight against this pandemic.

“It is my pleasure to announce this donation of much-needed personal protective equipment to Illinois healthcare providers,” said Toni Corona, IPHA president and public health administrator at the Madison County Health Department. “IPHA is delighted to support our colleagues on the frontline of this fight. Illinois healthcare providers are working tirelessly to battle this pandemic and this donation will assist them with their critical efforts!”

This PPE will be distributed to frontline providers through IPHA’s partnership with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA). For more information, please contact IPHA at 217-522-5687.