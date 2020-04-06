UPDATE: Illinois adds more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases, deaths top 300

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Monday, April 6 announced 1,006 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.

– Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 5 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

– DeKalb County: 1 male 50s

– Lake County: 2 males 80s

– Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s

Jefferson and Wabash counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 12,262 cases, including 307 deaths, in 73 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.