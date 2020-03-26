UPDATE: Illinois confirms largest one day jump in COVID-19 cases, deaths

March 26, 2020

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday, March 26 announced 673 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including seven deaths; a man in his 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 90s.

Approximately 87 percent of fatalities are among patient 60 years of age and older.

Franklin and Tazewell counties are now reporting cases.  Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,538 cases, including 26 deaths, in 37 counties in Illinois.  The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

Confirmed Cases by Race

• White – 40 percent
• Black – 28 percent
• Other – 9 percent
• Asian – 4 percent
• Left blank – 19 percent

Confirmed Cases by Ethnicity

• Hispanic or Latino – 7 percent
• Not Hispanic or Latino – 61 percent
• Left blank – 32 percent

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.  For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

Tagged with:

Ad 1 – 300×250 – Google ROS

Ad 2 – 300×250 – Medianet ROS