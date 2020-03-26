UPDATE: Illinois confirms largest one day jump in COVID-19 cases, deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday, March 26 announced 673 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including seven deaths; a man in his 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 90s.

Approximately 87 percent of fatalities are among patient 60 years of age and older.