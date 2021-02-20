Ways to improve the fit and effectiveness of your mask

Correct and consistent mask use is a critical step everyone can take to reduce their risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. Masks work best when everyone wears them, but not all masks provide the same protection.

How well a mask fits, how well it filters the air, and how many layers it has are all important to consider when choosing which mask to wear.

Wearing a mask around people who do not live with you or when someone in your house is sick is now even more critical with the increased spread of new COVID-19 variants, some of which appear to spread more easily and quickly than the original virus that causes COVID-19.

General Principles for Mask Use

Masks should:

Completely cover the nose and mouth

mouth Fit snugly against the sides of the face and not have any gaps

Be handled only by the ear loops, cords, or head straps (not by the surface of the mask)

Masks should be worn:

Any time you are in a public setting

Any time you are travelingon a plane, bus, train, or other form of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

When you are around people who do not live with you, including inside your home or inside someone else’s home

Inside your home if someone you live with is sick with symptomsof COVID-19 or has tested positive for COVID-19

Masks should not be worn:

By a child under 2 years of age

By someone who cannot wear a mask safely, such as someone who has a disability or an underlying medical conditionthat precludes wearing a mask

In a situation when wearing a mask would create a risk to workplace health, safety, or job duty as determined by the workplace risk assessmentexternal icon

There are many types of masks that can be used to protect yourself and others from getting and spreading COVID-19.

Cloth Masks

Cloth masks can be made from a variety of natural and synthetic fabrics and fibers, and many types of cloth masks are available.

What to look for:

Look for a cloth mask that is made of multiple layers of tightly woven, breathable fabric.

Make sure your cloth mask blocks light from coming through the fabric if held up to a bright light source.

Features:

Can have ear loops that fit behind the ears or cords that tie around the head and neck.

Some have a nose wire(a metal strip along the top of the mask) that can help to improve fit.

Note: Do NOTwear cloth masks with exhalation valves or vents since they allow respiratory droplets containing the virus to escape.

Pros: Easy to obtain; comfortable; affordable; convenient; washable and reusable; ear loops, tie cords, and nose wires (if available) can usually be adjusted.

Cons: Poorly fitting masks may have gaps around the sides of the face or nose. Gaps may allow respiratory droplets containing the virus to leak in and out around the mask. Depending on how they fit and how they are made, cloth masks vary in how well they can protect you and others.

Medical masks

Medical procedure masks intended for community use are commercially available and are often sold as “disposable face masks.”

What to look for:

Check the labels to ensure that they are made of multi-layered, non-woven material.

Features:

Generally, have ear loops that fit behind the ears. However, some available options have cords that tie around the head and neck rather than ear loops.

Some have a nose wire that can help to improve fit.

Pros: Easy to obtain; comfortable; affordable; convenient; disposable (good for situations when the mask may get wet or dirty); nose wires (if available) can be adjusted.

Cons: These masks often fit loosely. Masks with ear loops may not be adjustable enough to achieve a better fit. Masks with tie cords can provide a better fit for some people.

Options to Improve Mask Fit

Nose Wires: Use cloth or medical procedure masks that have a nose wire (a metal strip along the top of the mask) to help prevent air leakage at the top of the mask. Nose wires can also help to prevent fogging of eyeglasses. To get a good fit, make sure to bend the nose wire over your nose to conform to your face.

Mask Fitters and Braces: These devices can be used over a medical procedure mask or a cloth mask to improve the fit by helping to reduce air leakage from around the edges of the mask.

Knotting and Tucking: Knot the ear loops of a 3-ply face mask where they join the edge of the mask, then fold and tuck the unneeded material under the edges. This method is called “knotting and tucking” (for instructions, see: https://youtu.be/UANi8Cc71A0external icon)

How to Improve Filtration

Layering

Adding more layers of material to a mask (layering) is a good way to reduce the number of respiratory droplets containing the virus that come through the mask.

One layering strategy is to use a cloth mask that has multiple layers of fabric. Another strategy is to wear two masks or a “double mask.”

Double masking can:

Improve fitby pressing the inner mask closer to the face, thereby reducing the amount of air that leaks around the edges of the masks.

Improve filtrationby adding more layers of material to reduce the number of respiratory droplets containing the virus that come through the masks.

One way to do this is to wear a medical procedure mask underneath a cloth mask. A recent study conducted in a laboratory found that this “double mask” combination provided much better protection to the wearer and to others as compared with a cloth mask by itself or a medical procedure mask by itself.

However, there are some mask combinations that should not be used to “double mask.”