97th State House district will see a rematch

It appears State Rep. Harry Benton and GOP challenger Gabby Shanahan will reprise their 2024 race for the 97th House in 2026.

The 97th House, which runs from the west side of Joliet and to Plainfield and Oswego, is a bit of a swing district, one the GOP controlled until four-term State Rep Mark Batnick declined to run for a fifth term in 2022, and one Democrats have shown they will spend heavily to defend.

Shanahan, who calls herself a “working mom who represents the people,” and “not a career politician,” has been circulating petitions in late September. Petitions can be filed with the State Board of Elections starting Oct. 27.

Shanahan holds dual majors in U.S. History and Political Science and a master’s degree in business administration. She works as the executive assistant to the President of the conservative Illinois Policy Institute. She also serves as the national committeewoman of Illinois for the Young Republican Nation Federation and is the county chairwoman for the Kendall Young Republicans.

There is some bad blood between Benton and Shanahan that goes beyond party affiliation. Shanahan’s employment by the notably anti-union Illinois Policy Institute is an oil and water mix with Benton, a union Ironworker who enjoys significant union support. And Republicans have criticized Benton as a “double dipper” due to his recent election in April to the paid position as Wheatland Township Highway Commissioner.

Shanahan has criticized what she sees as government “plagued by corruption” and the “extreme politics” in Springfield. She says she will help assure a more prosperous state “by supporting policies that keep tax rates low, communities safe, small businesses prospering, and giving children the education opportunities that suit their families’ needs.”

Republicans are publicly expressing confidence that they take back Benton’s seat. “Harry Benton eked out a victory last cycle by spending millions of dollars lying about his opponent because he couldn’t defend his record,” a House GOP campaign arm spokesman told the Illinoize’s Patrick Pfingsten recently.

Benton won the seat in 2022 by just 1,163 votes, 51.7 to 48.3 percent against Republican Michelle Smith. The Democratic pick-up became possible when Batnick, of Plainfield, declined to run for reelection after four terms.

The 2024 race saw a marked increase in voter turnout of more than 50 percent, from 35,027 in 2022 to 52,745 in 2024. Benton improved on those totals against Shanahan in 2024, doubling his winning margin with 2,335 votes, 52.2 percent to Shanahan’s 47.8 percent.

“Lying” aside, that contention is only a slight exaggeration. Republican leadership will have to up the ante significantly if they hope to compete with the anticipated flood of Democratic media and direct mail pieces in the general election. It’s notable that Benton’s doubled vote total in 2024 came as Democratic leadership upped his support by $500,000, up from $1.22 million in 2022 against Michelle Smith.

However, the district has voted for Democrats across the board in statewide contests since 2018, with Benton underperforming most of those Democratic candidates.

Democratic leadership spent big behind Benton, including more than $1 million on broadcast TV ads in the last week or so of the campaign. Benton took in a total of more than $1.7 million, with $1.43 million coming in after Oct. 1.

That was a more than 7-to-1 advantage in critical fourth quarter support over Shanahan, who took in just $192,500 after Oct. 1, and around $460,000 in total.