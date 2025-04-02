Ali cruises to second term as Peoria mayor

First-term Peoria Mayor Rita Ali will spend another four years overseeing the city after a near landslide win over challenger John Kelly on Tuesday.

Ali, who led in early voting, Election Day votes and mail-in ballots, was re-elected with 59.6 percent of the more than 16,700 votes cast in her race with at-large City Council member John Kelly. She won 9,950 to 6,753.

Kelly was matter of fact in the wake of his loss, with a bow to the democratic process.

“The numbers mean I lost and she won,” he told WCBU 89.9 FM Public Radio on Tuesday night. “More people wanted her than wanted me. The people are sovereign.”

Ali told 25News Television that her priority in a second term will be the city’s new five-year strategic plan. In her victory speech, Ali noted that she was dependent on the votes of the Peoria Council.

Asked how she planned to work with City Council members “new and old,” including Kelly, who will remain on the council as at-large alderman through April 2027, she said her intent was to work with all council members to “try to find common ground.”

“That’s how I will work with our new members of the council,” she said, “to work through (issues) and try to find common ground and work together for the city of Peoria.”