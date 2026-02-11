Bean, Ahmed lead 8th Congressional primary fundraising

With both early and mail in voting underway, and numerous Democrats in the 8th Congressional primary up on television and the internet with campaign videos, two candidates, one a progressive, the other center left, lead the eight-candidate field in fundraising.

Conservative Democrat and former 8th District Congresswoman Melissa Bean ended 2026 with a little more than $1 million on hand after raising $766,000 and spending $255,283 in the quarter. She has raised a total of $997,704, and has $299,000 in loan debt.

Bean has been endorsed by U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth and several congresspersons, including Bill Foster, D-11th, Brad Schneider, D-10th, and Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi, as well as the New Democratic Coalition Action Fund.

Progressive Junaid Ahmed ended the fourth quarter with $835,615. He raised nearly $766,000 in the fourth quarter through 190 itemized contributions, including more than 50 donations of $3,500 each. Ahmed still leads in overall fundraising at $1.2 million, and has the added advantage of having little debt compared to the other three candidates among the top four.

Ahmed has been endorsed by several out-of-state progressive congresspersons, including Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Rep. Ro Khanna of California. He’s also been endorsed by State Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-43rd, and State Sen. Cristina Castro, D-22nd. In addition, 13 progressive, socialist and ethnic rights organizations have endorsed him, including The Justice Coalition Action, Congressional Progressive Caucus, Justice Democrats and Peace Action PAC.

Following Ahmed was local business owner and community activist Neil Khot, who started 2026 with $573,312 banked. Khot had a mediocre $57,964 come in in the fourth quarter. He was able to spend $383,970 due to having made $836,686 in loans to his campaign. Among Khot’s eight endorsements are State Rep. Fred Crespo, Chicago 17th Ward Ald. David Moore, and Michigan Congressman Shri Thanedar.

Rounding out the top four candidates was attorney Dan Tully, who ended the fourth quarter with $192,385 on hand after netting just $47,836 and spending $140,149. Tully’s campaign owes $490,500 in loans.

Among his 14 endorsements are State Rep. Marty Moylan and Chicago Ald. Bill Conway, eight county and municipal elected officials, Illinois Veterans for Change and the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 2.

Four other Democrats lag further behind. Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison had $232,801 banked after taking in $158,237 in the last quarter and spending $121,001. He has no campaign debt.

Yasmeen Bankole, a Hanover Park trustee and former congressional staffer, had $170,779 on hand after contributions of $109,434 and spending $97,151. Her campaign also owes $132,874.

Entrepreneur, social scientist Sanjyot Dunung netted $53,102 in the last quarter, spent $92,658 and had $27,249 left at year’s end, with no debt.

Ryan Vetticad, a former U.S. Justice Department employee, had $90,157 on hand after taking in $7,010 and spending $28,430. His campaign has $82,265 in debt.

Republican Jennifer Davis, an entrepreneur and “political outsider”, started the fourth quarter with $555,716 on hand, took in $92,074, spent $104,323 and had $487,751 left at year’s end. Her campaign. Is carrying a $500,000 loan

Mark Rice, who ran against and lost to Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi in the 2024 general election, ended the year with $173,438 banked, after netting $4,225 and spending $29,213 last quarter. His campaign has $252,350 in debt.

In the last week there has been some controversy over anonymously sourced deep pocket political funds dumping six-figure sums into two congressional races. Elect Chicago Women and Affordable Chicago Now, which were just created within the last couple of weeks, went up on TV with six-figure television ads supporting Bean in the 8th Congress race, and State Sen. Laura Fine in the 9th.

As yet there are no indications of who is behind the two organizations, but opponents in both the 8th and 9th Congress races have blamed AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which has poured millions of dollars into Democratic congressional primaries the past several election cycles.

Whatever the source, Bean has put the Elect Chicago Women logo on her website, and Ahmed has posted the logo of Citizens Against AIPAC Corruption on his endorsement page.