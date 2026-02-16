Booted off the ballot: when electoral hopefuls sink their own candidacies

In every election cycle for local, state and federal office, after the adrenaline rush of announcing their candidacy wears off, candidates face the task of gathering nominating petition signatures and following the rules and timelines for submitting those petitions to the proper election authorities.

The fine print and rules related to running for office in Illinois do matter, as do fines owed to election authorities, however small.

Each election cycle sees petition being challenged. Often the challenges get overturned. But a small number of wanna-be candidates are removed from the ballot for a handful of common mistakes.

Eight primary candidates in the 7th Congressional District primary alone – six Democrats and two Republicans – had their petitions challenged. All survived.

In other cases, as with 9th District Congressional candidate Kat Abugzahaleh, the objection was overruled because the objector made no coherent point to be considered by a hearing officer.

Dr. Kent Redfield, a professor emeritus of Political Science at the University of Illinois Springfield, has studied and lectured on Illinois politics for decades. While he believes the system is biased toward the two major parties in Illinois, and can be challenging for novice office seekers, he said the collecting of petition signatures is part of a “threshold process.”

“It’s not nothing,” he said of gathering signatures on nominating petitions. “You have to prepare forms, circulate them, and follow related rules.”

The rules are both written and unwritten. A major unwritten practice is to always collect at least twice the number of signatures legally required, in case of a challenge.

Elgin resident Cody Holt sought to run in the Republican primary for 33rd State Senate seat, hoping to replace retiring GOP State Sen. Don DeWitte, filed only 47 signatures over the minimum 1,000 required for the primary ballot. Two objectors, represented by veteran GOP elections attorney John Fogarty, challenged 225 of Holt’s 1,047 signatures.

In a December Facebook post, Holt posted, “Even if they remove my name from the ballot, they can’t stop what we started. Our campaign will march forward.”

But not in 2026; the Illinois State Board of Elections agreed with its hearing officer that 167 of Holt’s signatures were invalid and blocked his name from the March 17 primary ballot.

Unlike Holt, Republican Tosi Ufodike, a former Ela Township trustee, has run for election three times before, most recently for the Lake County Board last year. Last fall she filed to run again in the Republican primary in Illinois House District 51.

“We came so close last time,” Ufodike said last summer, referring to her 7,108 votes, a 12.4 percent loss in the 2024 general election for the 51st State House District seat. “We lit a spark, but this time we will light a fire,” she promised.

But any fire will have to wait until 2028, after the ISBE ruled that Ufodike filed her Statement of Economic Interest with the Lake County Clerk, not the Illinois Secretary of State as required.

Sometimes being blocked from the primary ballot has nothing to do with invalid signatures or improperly filed documents.

Democrat Brian Meyers of Crystal Lake, a retired Spanish and bilingual teacher and political activist, filed petitions to run in the 63rd State House District, where he’d run unsuccessfully in 2022.

Unfortunately for Meyers, he’d been fined $85 for two late campaign filings related to his failed 2024 race for McHenry County Board. He had not paid the fine. Illinois law holds that anyone with unpaid campaign fines is not eligible to run for office, and on Jan. 8, the ISBE removed him from the March 17 primary ballot.

The practice of challenging candidates nominating petitions has its supporters and detractors. Ballot challenges are seen by some as anti-democratic and unfairly limiting the number of people able to run for office, as well as imposing economic burdens on a candidate in defending petition submissions.

On the other hand, it’s seen as a necessity for gateway onto the ballot. While established Illinois laws state in part that “Ballot access is a substantial right and not lightly to be denied,” candidate’s nominating petitions do get denied, and their names blocked from being on the ballot.

Complaining that people will try to block you from the ballot can be viewed as akin to complaining that other players try to knock you down during a football game; it’s all part of stepping onto the field. Those who don’t read or ignore the small print leave themselves open to the headache and expense of defending their petitions before a hearing officer.

In 1974, a circuit court opined that “A procedure inviting or permitting every citizen to present himself to the voters on the ballot without some means of measuring the seriousness of the candidate’s desire and motivation would make rational voter choices more difficult because of the size of the ballot and hence would tend to impede the electoral process.”

Courts have found that such requirements are “not onerous” and do not deny due process. Ballot access, they reasoned, should be conditioned “on a modicum showing of voter support” shown by the signatures of a set number of voters in an electoral district.