Budzinski challenger Blaha soldiers on despite massive cash shortfall

With early voting for the 13th Congressional District Democratic primary set to begin on Feb. 5, progressive Democrat challenger Dylan Blaha continues to take in pennies to incumbent Nikki Budzinski’s dollars.

Budzinski, who spent more than $600,000 in the third quarter, spent tens of thousands of dollars on fundraising consultants and events, and similar sums on staff expenses.

According to figures released by the Federal Elections Commission on Jan. 31, Budzinski started the fourth quarter $2.5 million ahead of Blaha, and raised $357,148, 10 times more than Blaha. She spent $293,000, more than 10 times Blaha’s expenditures, and finished the year with $2.46 million banked.

Blaha had raised just $14,801 through last September, and spent $12,319, leaving him with $2,851. At year’s end, he had $57,298 on hand. He took part in a fundraiser with fellow progressive and 9th Congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh and others at the Riviera Theater in Chicago Jan. 17.

Blaha, an Urbana resident, is a 12-year Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, and is currently a captain in the Illinois National Guard. He’s also a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and says he’s more progressive than Budzinski in particular and the Democratic Party in general.

“I’m not just running against Nikki,” Blaha told St. Louis Public Radio recently. “I’m running against the Democratic Party.”

He said his main focus is “affordability and fighting for human and civil rights.”

Blaha has demonstrated an ability to stand up to authority; he made news in October when he told CBS News that he would refuse to obey orders to deploy in Chicago as part of the Trump administration’s widely criticized immigration enforcement mission there and elsewhere.

“I signed up to defend the American people and protect the Constitution,” Blaha told CBS News. “When we have somebody in power who’s actively dismantling our rights — free speech, due process, freedom of the press — it’s really hard to be a soldier right now.”

Blaha told CBS that his security clearance had been suspended by the Defense Department after he posted a video urging soldiers to disobey unlawful orders.

Meanwhile, Republican Joshua Loyd is struggling to raise cash. He had $2,851 at the start of the fourth quarter, and had not reported new figures to the FEC as of Feb. 1.

Loyd, 29, won the 2024 GOP primary with 56 percent of the vote. He lost in the general election by a 16-percent margin.

A former Army infantry soldier who went on to graduate from West Point, Loyd said he is focused on education, energy, and the economy. He touts his work as a precinct committeeman and dedicated volunteer. Loyd and his wife run a photography business.

In a 2024 profile, he said he was conservative on fiscal issues and more moderate on social issues, including supporting same-sex marriage.

Loyd’s opponent in the Republican primary, Jeff Wilson, raised $47,438 and spent $52,651 in the fourth quarter, leaving him with $33,653 at year’s end. He has raised $102,796 in total since announcing his candidacy.

Wilson, a Navy veteran, who served on nuclear submarines and holds a master’s degree in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, was elected to a four-year term on the Champaign County Board in 2024. The father of eight says he’s running for Congress “to restore American values, work with President Trump to continue to secure our borders, (and) make the economy work for all.”

Wilson said he is, “Guided by Faith. Grounded in Service,” and says that “A nation that forgets God cannot remain free.” He voices routine Republican talking points including securing the border and defending law enforcement, safeguarding parental rights, and fostering job growth.