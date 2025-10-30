Cash, endorsements roll in as 8th Congressional field begins sorting out 

With third-quarter fundraising reports out and nominating petitions being filed, crowded primary fields are beginning to show signs of separation between those who have a realistic chance in March, and those who don’t.

Meanwhile, the other currency in politics, endorsements, is also on full display, with former Republican (now Democrat) 8th District Congressman Joe Walsh endorsing candidate Kevin Morrison and castigating former Congresswoman and current candidate Melissa Bean.

Progressive Democrat Junaid Ahmed enjoys the lead in fundraising. He has only incidental debt of $8,556, while having raised $838,383 since declaring his candidacy. As of Sept. 30, he had $659,848 on hand.

Ahmed who enjoys enhanced name recognition from having run against sitting Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi in 2022, is also one of the more seasoned candidates.

Ahmed, who prides himself on not accepting any corporate or special-interest money, was boosted when his former rival Christ Kallas dropped out and endorsed him.

“I’m endorsing Junaid Ahmed. He’s a progressive icon and a good man,” said Kallas.

And on Oct. 22, Illinois 3rd District Democratic Congresswoman Delia Ramirez endorsed Ahmed, calling him “a fighter” in a statement, and saying “With everything at stake, we need to elect a progressive champion like Junaid in the 8th.”

Neil Khot had $495,606 banked on Sept 30. While he has a total of $418,075 in campaign debt, Khot has spent more of what he has raised than any other candidate in the race, putting $255,000 into expenses, including staffing his campaign operation with veteran politicos. They include Chief Strategist Bill Hyers, a 20-year veteran with experience in U.S. Senate and House campaigns, as well as a senior strategist, communications director and field director.

Carol Stream attorney Dan Tully had $504,651 of the $635,048 he’s raised at the close of the third quarter, although $490,500 of what he raised is from personal loans. Tully has hired experienced campaign manager William Gorski to manage his campaign and former Chicago aldermanic aide Samuel Giffin-Doody to his staff.

The latest endorsement news centers on Morrison and Bean. Politico Illinois reports that Bean was endorsed by two former Congressional colleagues, former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland and Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. “Throughout her time in Congress, Melissa’s work ethic and her ability to win tough fights made her an effective and formidable leader,” Hoyer said in a statement.

Bean, 63, who was the 8th District Congresswoman 15 years ago before losing her seat to Walsh in the great GOP Red Wave in 2010, had no interest in reentering the political fray until the recent presidential election, when, she said, she could “no longer sit on the sidelines as Trump and Republicans in Congress hurt working families by decimating health care, giving billionaires tax breaks, and undermining our democracy.”

Bean has raised $530,768, bolstered by $299,000 in loans. She had $496,569 banked as of Sept. 30. While her entry has changed the race in ways that are not clear yet, it’s clearly raised the rhetorical heat.

On Oct. 23, the man who beat Bean 15 years ago threw his support behind Morrison, saying he is “the only candidate in this race who we can trust to always stand up to Donald Trump.” He then ripped into Bean.

“While Kevin is exactly the kind of fresh face the Democratic Party desperately needs at this moment, his main opponent, former Rep. Melissa Bean … has been completely silent for the last decade while Donald Trump has ripped our constitution to shreds.”

Morrison, a sitting Cook County Commissioner, is the only other candidate in the Democratic primary field who has no significant debt, though he lags in fundraising. He has raised $381,997 in total and had $201,316 banked on Sept. 30.

Yasmeen Bankole, a Hanover Park Trustee who has worked on both Krishnamoorthi’s staff and as a regional director for Sen. Dick Durbin, has raised $292,560 in total, has $136,500 in debt and had $162,245 on hand Sept. 30.

Ryan Vetticad, the son of an immigrant, Catholic, Indian-American family who was “born and raised in the northwest suburbs of Chicago has raised $112,578, $80,030 of it in loans, and had $82,265 banked on Sept. 30.

Sanjyot Dunung, a Des Plaines business owner, has raised $202,815, including $136,010 in loans, and had $66,805 banked on Sept. 30.

Mark Rice is one of two people running in the Republican primary. Records show he has garnered just $11,699 in contributions, has loaned his campaign $100,000, and has a total of $252,350 in debt. As of Sept. 30, he had $188,426 banked.

Rice’s likely primary challenger, Jennifer Davis, had $555,716 on hand on Sept. 30, due largely to a $500,000 loan from herself.