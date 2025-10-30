Congressional candidate, village trustee indicted for Broadview ICE protest

Democratic 9th Congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh and Oak Park trustee Brian Straw have been indicted for their part in a Sept. 26 protest outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview.

Abughazaleh and Straw were among six individuals indicted on conspiracy and assault charges. They were all charged with conspiracy to impede or injure a federal law enforcement officer, and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, according to an 11-page indictment filed in the U.S. Northern District of Illinois Court.

The indictment alleges that Abughazaleh, Straw and others blocked a vehicle driven by a federal officer into ICE’s Broadview Detention facility Sept. 26, and pushed and banged on it.

Attorneys for all six individuals charged appeared in federal court Wednesday.

Abughazaleh, Straw and the other four defendants, Joselyn Walsh, Catherine Sharp, Andre Martin and Michael Rabbitt are scheduled to be arraigned at 3 p.m. Nov. 5 in Judge Heather McShain’s courtroom.

“It was part of the conspiracy that, as Agent A drove the Government Vehicle and reached the vicinity of the (ICE detention facility) on or about September 26, 2025, and turned west onto Harvard Street in Broadview, a group of individuals, including (Abughazaleh, Straw and others) surrounded the Government Vehicle, with the intent to hinder and impede Agent A from proceeding to the (ICE detention facility) and discharging the duties of his office,” federal prosecutors allege in the indictment.

“It was further part of the conspiracy that Abughazaleh joined the crowd at the front of the Government Vehicle, and with her hands on the hood braced her body and hands against the vehicle while remaining directly in the path of the vehicle, hindering and impeding Agent A and the vehicle from proceeding to the (facility),” the indictment states.

Abughazaleh and others, prosecutors say, forced the vehicle to slow down. The indictment does not allege Abughazaleh or others battered any law enforcement officers.

The protesters “physically hindered and impeded Agent A and the Government Vehicle such that Agent A was forced to drive at an extremely slow rate of speed to avoid injuring any of the conspirators and in doing so slowly progressed towards the (facility) to discharge the duties of his office,” according to the indictment.

Video available online shows a masked man in camouflage clothing carrying Abughazaleh several feet before throwing her to the ground. It is not clear if the video was taken the morning of Sept. 26 during the incident for which she has been criminally charged.

In the video,Abughazaleh says she was there protesting the inhumane treatment of people being detained at the facility.

In a video on You Tube, Abughazaleh said the indictments were meant to silence dissent, and called them “a major push by the Trump administration to criminalize protest and punish anyone who speaks out against them.”

The others indicted include: