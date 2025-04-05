Cunningham returns the favor and ousts Taylor in Waukegan

Turnabout is fair play, the old saying goes, and Sam Cunningham did just that to earn a second turn at serving as Waukegan’s mayor, defeating the incumbent mayor who ousted him four years ago.

Cunningham, a former police officer and Waukegan alderman, became the city’s first Black mayor in 2017. Ann Taylor defeated him in his 2021 re-election bid by an 11-point margin.

Cunningham declared as a Democrat and won his primary in February. He took 47 percent of the vote in the four-way consolidated election April 1. With all precincts reporting but some mail-in ballots still out, he had 808 more votes than incumbent Ann Taylor, leading in the race 3,140 to 2,332.

Independent candidate Keith Turner was third with 860 votes and Republican Harold Beadling was last with 400 votes.

Decades ago, Waukegan voters elected Robert Sabonjian as mayor five straight times between 1957 and 1977, and again for one term in 1985. However, in the past seven election cycles, voters have replaced the incumbent mayor.

Of the 42 city precincts that had votes cast, according to the Lake County Clerk, Cunningham won 33, Taylor, seven, and Turner, two. One precinct was tied between Cunningham and Turner as of press time.

Seven precincts showed zero votes cast in the mayor’s race.

“A win certainly is a win,” Cunningham said of his sub-majority victory. “While there might not have been 51 percent, a good majority of voters” made the decision “in our favor.”

Cunningham told CBS 2 television he intended to “be open and transparent” with the citizens of Waukegan.

He said his administration would be “assessing city operations, and developing a structural plan” to deal with such ongoing challenges as the reconstruction of Washington Street, a major arterial road in Waukegan.

He promised “a shared vision from everybody, African Americans, Caucasians, working class, Latinos, LGBTQ,” saying, “We are an inclusive community.”

In a statement on Election Night, Taylor thanked Waukegan’s residents for trusting her to be their mayor, saying “During my time in office, we worked hard to restore transparency and integrity in local government, improve public safety, invest in infrastructure, and ensure fiscal responsibility.”

Her efforts, she said, “have strengthened the foundation of our city and created opportunities for a brighter future.”

Taylor faced controversy when her nomination papers were challenged by two individuals, including Turner.

On Dec 17, the Waukegan Board of Elections overruled both sets of objections alleging Taylor had conflicting home addresses on her nomination papers. Turner and Waukegan resident Margaret Carrasco had alleged that Taylor had improperly listed her residence as being in Waukegan, while numerous documentation they presented showed that Taylor and her husband live in Libertyville, which is more than 10 miles and a 20-minute drive from Waukegan.

However, the three-person electoral board, which consists of 5th Ward Alderperson Edith Newsome, City Clerk Janet Kilkelly and 1st Ward Alderperson Sylvia Sims Bolton “found that Taylor “provided evidence that her residence is located within the municipal boundaries of the City of Waukegan.”

The board also reasoned that “In general, courts will find that minor errors in a candidate’s address are not sufficient to remove the candidate from the ballot.”