Democratic 9th Congressional primary field shaking out

Like a Christmas tree shedding its needles after the holidays, the crowded Democratic 9th Congressional primary field is undergoing the inevitable sorting out that all such multi-candidate primary fields go through, as front-runners solidify their position and others fade and/or drop out.

On Jan. 7 the primary tree got a hard shake with the endorsement of putative front-runner Daniel Biss by Jan Schakowsky, the Congresswoman he seeks to replace.

Biss, who is Mayor of Evanston, has, along with internet “influencer” Kat Abugzahaleh and State Senator Laura Fine, are seen as front-runners among the 17 candidates seeking the Democratic nomination. Now, with the incumbent’s endorsement, he appears to be consolidating a status as the favorite.

In a video, Schakowsky lauded Biss’s history of activism and community service.

“Daniel has served our community as an activist, a legislator, and now as Mayor of Evanston, and he has earned our trust and respect,” she said on social media. Saying that she felt a “deep responsibility” to help ensure that the district is represented by someone who “fights for our progressive values, has a deep understanding of our community, and knows how to get big things done,” Schakowsky said she was “confident that Daniel Biss is that person, and I am proud to endorse him.”

Without naming Abughazaleh, Schakowsky added, “We cannot allow out-of-state donors and special interests to buy this seat, and Daniel is the candidate with the deepest local support.”

Biss, whose personal relationship with Schakowsky goes back years, clearly relished the endorsement, which came after months of silence from Schakowsky regarding her preference for a successor.

“In this race, we are building a grassroots local campaign to carry on Jan’s mission in the 9th District, and I am truly humbled to have her support,” he said in a video statement. “In an era when ‘fighting’ has become a political buzzword, Jan has shown us what being a fighter really means — for peace, for justice, for people and the planet.”

The endorsement stole some of the thunder from Fine’s announcement that her campaign had raised $1.25 million in the 4th quarter of 2025. She had trailed Biss and Abughazaleh in fundraising throughout most of 2025.

Fine announced the figure before the release of campaign funding for all Congressional candidates by the Federal Election Commission on Jan. 30.

Fine was blunt in her response to Schakowsky’s endorsement, saying in a social media post that she was “wrong.”

“I respect Congresswoman Schakowsky’s service, but this race is about the future of our community, not the past,” Fine wrote on X. “She’s wrong about Daniel Biss and my record shows that I’ll fight the hardest to protect residents in the 9th Congressional district from the billionaires and insurance companies that Donald Trump is determined to screw us over.”

“I have never backed down from a fight. Not when an insurance company was about to bankrupt my family, not when special interests tried to block the insurance reforms I passed, and I won’t back down now.”

While Fine has attracted a significant number of notable political endorsements, she has consistently trailed Biss and Abughazaleh in other key indicators. In early November, the first public poll not sponsored by a candidate, showed both Abughazaleh and Biss both had 18 percent of the vote, with Fine was at 10 percent. No other candidates broke 10 percent.

It also showed Biss and Abughazaleh leading in name recognition, and Biss leading with a 40 percent favorability rating. That poll, commissioned by The Justice Coalition Action, a Palestinian rights organization, found 31 percent of voters still undecided. Back then

Primary opponent Phil Andrews took a slap at Biss on an X social media post, writing, “Daniel Biss is no Jan Schakowsky. Look at his campaign: politician after politician endorsing another career politician. The same insiders. The same playbook. The same money. That’s not public service–that’s self-service.”

The heated rhetoric aside, Biss’s endorsement by the Illinois AFL-CIO is the sort of high-profile endorsement that can eclipse other shows of support. Biss now has the imprimatur of the woman who has represented the markedly liberal 9th District since 1999.

Schakowsky’s popularity in the district is wide; over the last five election cycles, Schakowsky has won between 66.5 percent and 73.5 percent of the vote, with winning margins between 33 percent and 47 percent.