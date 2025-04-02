Dems blue wave washes over DuPage townships

Once deep red, DuPage County has been trending Democratic for nearly a decade.

On Tuesday, that trend culminated with a jarring thud, as Democratic candidates swept all but one of 49 contested DuPage township offices — although several races remain close with some mail-in ballots still to be counted.

Democratic leaders were ebullient, and wasted no time getting the word out, calling the election results “a historic and resounding night of victories.”

Reid McCollum, chair of the DuPage County Democratic Party, said Democrats are “currently leading in 48 out of 49 contested partisan races,” with one Addison Township trustee race “separated by just 35 votes,” with mail-in ballots still to be counted.

In Addison Township, former state Rep. and incumbent Township Supervisor Dennis Reboletti was trailing Democratic challenger Bobby Hernandez by 14 votes, a 0.16 percent margin, with mail-in ballots still to be counted.

In November, Reboletti lost his attempt to return to the state House to Democrat Marti Deuter, an Elmhurst alderwoman.

“This is more than just a good night for Democrats, McCollum said Tuesday. “This is a profound statement from the people of DuPage County.”

Another glaring example of the dramatic political turn in DuPage was in York Township. The Township Board went from all red to all blue.

Democrat Timothy Murray ousted five-term York Township Supervisor John Valle by a 14-point margin. Township Clerk Tony Cuzzone also lost his election by a 14-point margin, to Democrat Gary Kleppe.

Cuzzone made news in February when he tried to block Kleppe from the ballot, alleging he had filed nomination papers improperly. Democrats sued, and a DuPage County judge ultimately ruled in Kleppe’s favor.

Incumbent York Township Assessor Anthony Pacilli, a Republican, was running unopposed.