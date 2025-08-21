Edly-Allen, Banek vie for 10th District State Central committeewoman 

State Sen. Mary Edly-Allen and Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek have announced their candidacies for Democratic State Central committeewoman of the 10th Congressional District.

The two officials will be on the March 17 primary ballot. The 10th Congressional District includes much of Lake County and parts of Cook and McHenry counties. It runs from Chicago’s north suburbs to the Wisconsin border and from Lake Michigan to Hebron.

Banek, a veteran, is a certified registered nurse anesthesiologist and is in her second term as Lake County coroner.

Edly-Allen was reelected 31st District state senator in November, and has served as resident of Lake County Democratic Women the past two years. She was a member of the Illinois House of Representatives for the 51st District from 2019-21.

Among the tasks for which the 34-member Democratic State Central Committee is responsible, beyond party policy making, is identifying and supporting candidates for various offices.

Both women stress the importance of grassroots democracy and empowering more women to serve in local and state elected office. Both also tout their commitment to being a strong voice for the 10th Congressional District on the State Central Committee.

Banek said she will work to assure that Lake County has a strong voice in Democratic Party decision making. Noting that “80 percent of this district is right here in Lake County,” Banek said “it’s time our voice carries the weight it deserves in shaping the future of the Democratic Party in Illinois.”

“This is about making sure Lake County always has a seat at the table and a strong, steady voice speaking for us,” she said.

Banek said she has built her career “on service, accountability, and getting results in high-pressure situations.”

Edly-Allen, of Grayslake, previously worked as the LCDW executive director, working to elect Democratic women to local and state offices.

She characterizes the LCDW as “a powerful movement dedicated to reshaping power dynamics and forging paths for Democratic women candidates in Lake County.”

Edly-Allen says the committeewoman seat is a perfect fit with her resume as someone who has “worked hard mentoring, supporting, and helping elect a new generation of strong Democratic candidates to local offices across the 10th Congressional District and throughout Lake County.”

Edly-Allen calls herself “a lifelong advocate for Democratic values,” and someone who brings “over 25 years of experience living, working, and organizing” in the 10th Congressional District. She credits her local party leadership with “revitaliz(ing) local engagement and strengthen(ing) the Democratic bench.”

Edly-Allen has a huge funding advantage to start the committeewoman race. According to records with the Illinois State Board of Elections, Edly-Allen has $360,711 in her state senate campaign fund. Banek has $5,294 in her fund.

The 10th District State Committeewoman seat was held by former Illinois State Rep. Lauren Beth Gash for 20 years. In 2022, Gov. J.B. Pritzker backed then-State Sen. Melinda Bush to replace Gash. Bush was one of six State Central Committeewoman candidates Pritzker backed, and one of three Pritzker backed candidates who won.

Bush, 69, who serves on the Lake County Democratic Women board of directors with Edly-Allen, has announced she will not run for reelection to the State Central Committee.