Garcia, Moylan both deny bait-and-switch tactics

Congressman Jesus “Chuy” Garcia and state Rep. Marty Moylan used a rather deceptive but legal political tactic to effectively hand off their seat to their chief of staff without any Democratic political opposition.

Chuy Garcia, D-Chicago, filed his nominating petitions with the Illinois State Board of Elections at 8 a.m. Oct. 27. Meanwhile, Patty Garcia, no relation to Chuy Garcia, filed her nominating petitions at 5 p.m. Nov. 3, the deadline for filing.

Like Chuy Garcia, Moylan, D-Des Plaines, filed his petitions as the doors opened at the ISBE on Oct. 27. His chief of staff, Justin Cochran, filed nominating petitions at 10 a.m. Nov. 3.

Patty Garcia will face Republican Lupe Castillo and Working Class Party candidate Ed Hershey in the 2026 general election. Both candidates ran against Chuy Garcia in 2024, with Castillo garnering 27 percent of the vote and Hershey getting 5 percent in the prohibitively Democratic district.

Garcia told the Capitol Fax website that he decided not to run again “after discussions with his family and his cardiologist.”

He danced around the issue of waiting until the last moment to announce his retirement, allowing the door to shut on any would-be opponents to his chief of staff.

“I respect their views. I can see why they would do that,” he told Capitol Fax, “but I think I followed the rules. I followed the filing calendar and, of course, took time to reflect on making this choice because it came as a shock to all of our supporters. It’s still shocking many of our allies.”

Moylan said there was “nothing underhanded” about his own bait and switch. Like Garcia, Moylan said health concerns played a role in his decision to retire rather than seek an eighth term of office

“Anyone who wants to run can get their petitions together and run,” he told The Daily Herald.

Moylan said he “wanted to see the transit bill done and move on. I’ll be 75 in a month. It’s time to move on.”

Cochran, who’s worked for Moylan for six years, said it was his idea last month to run for Moylan’s seat.

Moylan ran unopposed in 2024, but would have faced Republican Joseph Johnson of Glenview next November. Johnson ripped Moylan’s and Cochran’s ploy on social media.

“Illinois doesn’t need another handpicked insider chosen behind closed doors to represent the hard-working families of the 55th District,” he wrote. “Instead of giving voters a fair choice, Rep. Moylan waited until the last day of filing to clear the field for his chosen successor.”

Garcia, who turns 70 next year, will leave public life after a four-decade career. In 1984, he was first elected leader of the Cook County Democratic Party, and earned a reputation as someone capable of bringing together Chicago’s Latino and Black political factions. He was later elected alderman on Chicago’s City Council and later as an Illinois state senator and Cook County commissioner.

In 2019, he was elected to Congress, succeeding long-time Rep. Luis Gutiérrez.

Garcia isn’t the only local Congressman to have engaged in tactics designed to guarantee a chosen successor.

In 2004, after winning his primary, Democratic Congressman Bill Lipinski convinced lllinois Democratic Party officials to substitute his son’s name on the General Election ballot for his. Party officials granted the request, and Dan Lipinski subsequently won the General Election and served in Congress for eight terms.