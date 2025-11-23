GOP candidate for 76th House has nominating papers challenged

In 2024, Liz Bishop, of Peru, easily defeated fellow Peru resident Crystal Loughran in the GOP primary, by a full 2:1 margin.

Bishop later narrowly lost to Democratic state Rep. Murri Briel in the 2024 general election.

Loughran has again filed papers with the Illinois State Board of Elections to run in the GOP primary in March, once again versus Bishop. However, Loughran will first have to deal with an ISBE hearing on Tuesday, after her nominating papers were challenged.

Steven Malo, of LaSalle, filed a formal objection with the ISBE, arguing that Loughran’s name should not be on the March 17 GOP primary ballot due to her nominating papers not stating the office she is seeking.

Loughran, he said, did not write the name of the office she seeks to run for in the box at the top of the first page of her nominating packet. That box reads “Office:” with a blank area where she should have written or printed “State Representative.”

Malo states that Loughran “…failed to fill out the Statement of Candidacy as required…” and “failed to identify the Office sought by failing to fill out ‘State Representative…’” in the box.

He requested that Loughran’s name not be allowed to be printed on the March GOP primary ballot.

Loughran did fill in the box reading “District,” with “76,” and next to “party” is printed “Republican.”

She also completely filled out an affidavit below the boxes, affirming that she was running for “State Representative in the 76th District.”

Loughran and Malo will have a hearing on the matter via Zoom on Tuesday before an ISBE hearing officer.

Briel defeated Bishop for the open seat by just 595 votes, a narrow 1.2-percent winning margin, after Briel’s predecessor, Democrat Lance Yednock, opted not to run for re-election.

Briel, who won the 2024 primary against two opponents, has no primary opponent in 2026.

Bishop says she is “committed to advocating for economic policies that prioritize fiscal prudence, aiming to guide Illinois on a path of stability and sustainable growth.”

She expressed concern over the “financial challenges many face” and said she pledges to work to reduce property taxes and control the cost of living, “fostering a district where every family can thrive.”

In August, Bishop told WCSJ News that her campaign is about results.

“The cost of living is breaking families across our district,” Bishop said. “Groceries, gas, property taxes — everything is up. And what does Springfield do? Raise taxes, reward itself with pay raises, squeeze more out of small businesses and spend billions more, all while patting themselves on the back.”

On her campaign website, Bishop says she is “not just running for office” but is “offering her hand in partnership, to work with the people, for the people.”

As an incumbent, Representative Briel is able to talk about legislative accomplishments. She said she has “introduced and supported legislation that reflects the values and needs of the 76th District,” including a bill prioritizing underserved areas in the Illinois Century Network, establishing a Rural Hospital Task Force to address healthcare deserts, supporting sustainable agriculture with cover crop tax incentives and securing support for University of Illinois extension programs that serve rural communities.

Briel said she is also proud of her role in helping pass the Clean Slate Act, which creates an automatic record-sealing process for non-violent offenders after they have served their sentence.

She has also focused on providing access to resources for people struggling with basic needs such as food, mental health and trauma-related issues.

“I’m here to serve — and I’m just getting started,” Briel said on her Facebook page.

While the race in 2024 between Briel and Bishop was close, and Briel outraised Bishop by nearly 2:1, Briel did not enjoy the sort of overwhelming financial support as did some of her Democratic House colleagues. Of eight contested Illinois House races that Chronicle Media followed closely in 2024, Briel was a distant eighth in funding. The $796,000 she raised between July 1 and the end of October 2024 was roughly $320,000 less than Democrat Jackie Williamson in the 47th House, who, although she lost, outraised her opponent nearly 8:1.

As an incumbent, Briel can expect more robust financial support and resources from House Democratic leadership in 2026.