GOP’s Vrankovich joins Democrat Bray-Parker in race to replace Grant

The contest to replace 47th District state Rep. Amy Grant is beginning to come into focus with the announcement of businessman Robert Vrankovich that he will run in the Republican primary.

Vrankovich, who owns a propane delivery business, refers to himself as a “husband, father, successful entrepreneur, and longtime community leader.”

He said he intends to challenge the direction of Democratic governance in the state.

“Illinois is my home, and I will help reverse the course Springfield has set,” Vrankovich said. “It’s time to cut taxes and costs, make our communities safer, and turn Illinois into a business-friendly state where families can thrive.”

Vrankovich, a College of DuPage alumnus, touts his roots in the 47th District and his commitment to individuals living there. He moved to Carol Stream 24 years ago after marrying his wife, with whom he has two children.

”Whether in business or through our family’s charitable work, I’ve dedicated my life to helping people and improving our community,” Vrankovich said. “Despite the bad policies coming out of Springfield, our community remains full of neighbors who care for each other.

“That’s why my next chapter is to go to Springfield, fight for our futures, and deliver the change we need.”

Erica Bray-Parker, a Democrat, announced her candidacy last month, and has been busy fund-raising, door-knocking and lining up endorsements.

Bray-Parker, who serves on the Wheaton City Council, is an educator with more than 30 years’ experience. She teaches civics and psychology at Glenbard North High School. She has said a key priority of hers is to strengthen the relationship among the state, local and county governments to improve efficiency.

Among the 16 endorsement Bray-Parker announced are U.S. Reps. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, and Delia Ramirez, D-Chicago; state Reps. Diane Blair-Sherlock, Terra Costa Howard and Marti Deuter; DuPage County Board Chair Deb Conroy; DuPage County Board members Andrew Honig, Lynn LaPlante, Mary Ozog and Greg Schwarze; and DuPage County Democrats Chair Reid McCollum.

Vrankovich faces a daunting challenge. Noting that Grant, a Republican, won by just 292 votes last year (over Democratic challenger Jackie Williamson), the Capitol Fax website called the 47th House seat “a tier-one target for House Democrats.”

It remains to be seen if Vrankovich, a non-incumbent with no political track record, will be financially assisted at the level needed to compete with muscular Democratic fundraising.

Grant won her first three general election races decisively if not comfortably. However, in 2024, she came less than 300 votes from losing her seat. Grant has been criticized for being a weak fundraiser. During the course of her four election cycles, she raised a bit more than $600,000, less than half of what her last challenger Williamson raised between June and November 2024, the vast majority from the Democrats for the Illinois House and the Democratic Party of Illinois funds.