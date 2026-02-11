Hall garners powerful endorsements in 56th Senate Democratic primary

As Democrats Kevin Hall and Marsie Geldert-Murphey brace themselves for the stretch run of 56th State Senate primary March 17, neither has raised significant sums of money for their campaigns.

Hall, however, has been the beneficiary of several important endorsements from powerful and influential local Democrats.

Hall had a meager $5,971 on hand as of Dec. 31. Geldert-Murphey filed a paper D-2 reporting she started with $2,000, had $6,750 in receipts and $4,622 in expenditures, leaving her with $4,947 banked Dec. 31. Seven of her 11 itemized contributions are from out-of-state sources.

When assessing endorsements, there are endorsements, and then there are endorsements. Geldert-Murphey, a civil engineer who has more than 30 years building bridges and roads in the Midwest, has endorsements, including from 3.14 Action, Citizen Action Illinois and Teamsters Local 916.

For Hall, a former Edwardsville Township Supervisor, not only is he supported by the last two Democrats to hold the 56th State Senate seat — Rachelle Aud Crowe and Kris Tharp — he has the support of former state Reps. Tom Holbrook, Monica Bristow and Steve Davis.

Hall also has the imprimatur of three current and well-entrenched state legislators from the Metro area. They include State Sen. Chris Belt, D-Swansea, and 112th District State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville.

The big one, however, is State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville. Hoffman is, by all observable metrics, the most powerful and influential Democrat in southern Illinois and an established and respected presence in Springfield.

The 65-year-old Hoffman has impeccable Democratic credential and will be able to marshal serious resources behind Hall. A muscular fundraiser who has run unopposed since crushing his Republican opponent by a 25.7 percent margin and nearly 10,000 votes in 2018, Hoffman finished 2025 with $1.75 million on hand and another $1.3 million in an investment fund.

Hall’s political strength has allowed him to routinely send financial support to other Democratic candidates and organizations.

Hoffman, who has been involved in political campaigns since 1988, also knows the pain of losing, having twice lost as an incumbent prior to his current 14-year run of success, as well as a narrow loss in a Congressional run 30 years ago.

The level of respect and trust in Hoffman in Springfield was reflected in the 15 votes he received for Speaker of the Illinois House in 2021. Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch, who eventually won the speakership, immediately named Hoffman as an Assistant Majority Leader.

It’s also worth noting that one of the groups that endorsed Geldert-Murphey, Teamsters Local 916, recently named Hoffman their 2025 Legislator of the Year.

“Thank you, Rep. Hoffman, for joining us and for swearing in our Local 916 Officers,” the local said in a web post in. December.

The Democratic candidate in the general election will need all the help they can attract to their campaign. The 56th Senate District holds considerable political tension within its boundaries. It was previously represented by Aud Crowe, who resigned in June 2022 to become U.S. Attorney for Southern Illinois. Current incumbent senator Erica Harriss won a 2.2-point victory over Tharp, who had been appointed to fill Aud Crowe’s Senate seat.

And the two House districts within the 56th State Senate District are represented by a Republican, Amy Elik in the 111th, and a Democrat, Stuart in the 112th. The 56th State Senate District covers much of St. Clair and Madison counties, and includes parts of Alton, Bethalto, Caseyville, Collinsville, East Alton, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Glen Carbon, Godfrey, Granite City, Hartford, Maryville, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, Shiloh, South Roxana, Swansea and Wood River.

Harriss had modest fundraising in the fourth quarter, starting with $131,020 and taking in $32,529. After spending $8,474, she had $155,074 to begin the new year. In an election cycle where at least two current GOP State Senate seats are at serious risk — the 26th in northern Cook and Lake and McHenry counties and the 33rd in Kane and Kendall counties — Republican leadership can be expected to expend significant resources behind Harriss.

The 56th State Senate seat appears to be Harriss’ to lose. The district has been trending Republican in recent years, voting for Darin Bailey by 4.78 percent in 2022, and Republican for all but one statewide candidate. In 2024 the district favored Donald Trump by a 2.47 percent margin.

On the other hand, Democrat Tammy Duckworth won the vote for U.S. Senator by 2.42 percent in 2024, and the district voters overwhelmingly approved three Democratic referenda questions on the ballot, including by 79 percent on election interference, 24.6 percent in favor of a so-called “millionaire’s tax,” and 36.3 percent in favor of providing for medically assisted reproductive treatments, including in vitro fertilization.