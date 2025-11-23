Harmon dodges $9.8M in forfeitures, fines after elections board stalemate

For the second time in as many months the Illinois State Board of Elections voted along party lines and came to no decision on a motion to deny an appeal by State Sen. Don Harmon, D-39th, of $9.8 million in fines and forfeitures in connection to alleged violations of state campaign finance law.

The stalemate effectively allows Harmon’s appeal to stand, since no board majority voted to either deny or affirm his appeal.

As it did in October, the eight-member Illinois State Board of Elections – four Democrats and four Republicans – voted 4-4 on a motion to deny an appeal by Harmon of penalties related to his alleged violation of state campaign finance law.

Both ISBE hearing officer Barbara Goodman and the election board’s general counsel, Marni Malowitz, had recommended denying the appeal.

“As far as I’m concerned, this case is over,” Malowitz said after the board vote, to which Harmon’s attorney, Mike Kasper, replied, “Agreed.”

“We’re pleased to have this matter finally behind us and to focus all of our energy on solving the real problems facing Illinoisians every day,” Harmon spokesman Tom Bowen said in a statement Nov. 18.

Others suggested there are still issues to be decided.

ISBE chair Laura Donahue, who is also a former Republican state senator, told Capitol News Illinois that the non-decision leaves the election board “in kind of a limbo…” due to having legal recommendations but no definitive decision.

“We won’t have any direction because we’ve had recommendations from the hearing officer, our general counsel and we don’t know what an election cycle is defined (as),” Donahue said, expressing hope that the Illinois Legislature or the court system could fill in the blanks.

Senate Republican Leader John Curran, R-41st, said in a statement he was disappointed the board ignored the recommendations.

“When the facts support a major violation, the rules should be enforced – no exceptions,” Curran said. “This decision undermines accountability and further erodes the public’s trust.”

On a separate motion at the Nov. 18 meeting, the board voted to remove the case from its docket and approved a motion stating that it lacked jurisdiction over constitutional issues, including free speech, that Harmon’s lawyer had raised.

Last spring ISBE staff found that Friends of Don Harmon had violated state election law by accepting just over $4 million more than legally allowed. At issue is whether Harmon’s action lifted the caps through the end of that election cycle, for a period of approximately 10 months, or until he ran in the 2026 general election, another two years later.

An ISBE-appointed hearing officer found that Harmon had violated the law and recommended to the ISBE that fines and forfeiture be imposed on the Harmon campaign.