Harriss, Elik will have challengers in 2026; Schmidt unopposed 

State Sen. Erica Harriss, who flipped the 56th Senate seat red in 2022, will face a Democratic challenger in 2026.

Two Democrats filed nominating petitions to run in March’s primary, Kevin Hall and Marsia Geldert-Murphey, both of Glen Carbon. The district is trending Republican, but not overwhelmingly so. Donald Trump won the district by 2 percentage points in 2024; and Darren Bailey won the governor’s race by 5 percentage points in 2022.

Harriss, R-Edwardsville, ran a strong campaign against a replacement candidate after then-incumbent Democratic Sen. Rachel Aud Crowe resigned to become U.S. attorney for Southern Illinois.

At her re-election announcement, Harriss, a former Madison County Board member, said “Prices are up, taxes keep climbing, and families are feeling the squeeze. I’m running again because I believe we can change that. We can make life more affordable, more secure, and a little easier for everyday folks.”

She touts her pushing for “real, practical solutions” to help families and seniors.

Kevin Hall, the former Edwardsville Township supervisor, called himself a “Dad, husband, and community leader running to make Illinois a better place to live, work, and raise a family,” on his campaign Facebook page.

In a separate Facebook statement, he touched on the theme Harriss did.

“People are struggling right now, and I know this because I’ve taken the time to listen to, understand and to work to meet their needs,” he said.

Hall called for “collaborative, productive leaders in Springfield to fight for the working class, particularly as we see challenges around housing, groceries, childcare and utilities.”

Hall worked for six years at the Madison County Courthouse. In 2017, he was elected an Edwardsville Township trustee as a write-in candidate. Four years later, he was elected township supervisor. He works in information technology.

Marsia Geldert-Murphey is president of the American Society of Civil Engineers. She filed a statement of organization with the State Board of Elections on Oct.. 28 but had not established a website as of press time.

Harriss has a lead in fundraising, having taken in just more than $30,000 over the summer, with $131,000 in hand Sept. 30. That is certain to not hold up heading into summer, as Democratic Senate and state party leadership begin to pour what is likely to amount to more than $2 million to take back a seat they see as vulnerable.

The 56th state Senate District includes parts of Alton, Bethalto, Caseyville, Collinsville, East Alton, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Glen Carbon, Godfrey, Granite City, Hartford, Maryville, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, Shiloh, South Roxana, Swansea and Wood River.

Meanwhile, no Democrat filed to run against second-term 114th District state Rep. Kevin Schmidt, ending two election cycles of intense and expensive battles over a blue district that’s turned more red and out of Democrats’ reach, despite former state Rep. LaToya Greenwood’s best efforts over two campaigns.

Republican Amy Elik will face a Democrat next year, after Alton Ald. Rosetta “Rosie” Brown of Alton filed nominating petitions for the Democratic primary in the 111th state House.

“My experience that I have gained from being an alderwoman has given me the passion to continue to listen to the people, their needs, and respond to their needs,” Brown said in her announcement. “I want to make it fair across the board, fighting for all.”

Democratic leadership did not offer any substantial support to Elik’s 2024 challenger, union official and community college board chair Nick Raftopoulous, and it remains to be seen if leadership does so next year in a district that has also clearly grown redder, and against a state rep who has shown serious political staying power.