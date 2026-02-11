It’s the financial calm before Democratic cash storm in 51st and 52nd House races

Folks in the 26th Illinois Senate District in the northwest suburbs should enjoy the extra space in their mailboxes while they can. Come Labor Day, they can expect a glut of political material.

In November, the two House districts within the 26th Senate District boundaries will be part of a 2026 general election trifecta Democrats hope to pull off as they work to bolster their already super majority in both legislative chambers.

Democratic House and Senate leadership are without a doubt laying plans for one of the most expensive local political seasons in memory. On the other side of the political fence, Republican Party leadership is faced with the task of figuring out how to counter the Democratic assault, and quite possibly where not to join the battle.

The 52nd House and 51st House districts, currently held by a Republican and Democrat, respectively, will be expensive battlegrounds once the March 17 primary election is past. With the 26th also certain to be heatedly contested, the district will be awash with mailers, radio and TV ads, phone calls and political types canvassing door to door.

The 51st House District includes parts of Palatine, Inverness, Hoffman Estates, Rolling Meadows, Barrington, Kildeer, Deer Park, Long Grove, Vernon Hills, Lake Zurich and Hawthorn Woods. The 52nd district includes Algonquin, the Barrington area, Fox River Grove, Inverness, Island Lake, Volo, Wauconda, and western portions of Libertyville and Mundelein.

The 51st has been more blue than the 52nd since the 2020 redistricting. Both districts voted Democratic in all six statewide races on the ballot in 2022. While the 52nd went blue in five races, between 3.45 and 6.95 percent, with the state treasurer Democratic by just .07 percent, the 51st delivered more decisive margins between 6.4 percent and 14.4 percent. Both districts voted in favor of the so-called millionaire’s tax by 36.8 to 39 percent.

The 51st looked to be a rematch of the 2024 election until two-term Rep. Nabeela Syed opted to run against appointed Republican State Sen. Darby Hills in the 26th. Jenny Levin of Palatine, who works in emergency medical services education, filed for the Democratic primary and is running unopposed.

The race became a total refresh, with no incumbent or previous challenger when Republican Tosi Ufodike of Hawthorn Woods was removed from the Republican primary ballot in December. Ufodike had filed her Statement of Economic Interest with the Lake County Clerk, not the Secretary of State as required.

Ufodike, a former Ela Township trustee, ran against Syed for the House seat in 2024 and lost by 12 percentage points. Her removal left Lori Smith of Long Grove the sole GOP candidate in the primary.

The 52nd District Democratic primary will see retired attorney and business owner Maria Peterson face school board member and freelance journalist Erin Chan Ding.

Peterson took in $33,683, leaving her $103,530. Since then, she’s had $10,000 in large donations. Chan Ding took in $25,672 in the last quarter and had $48,272 at year’s end. Since Jan 1, she’s received $12,500.

If Peterson wins, the general election will be a rematch of the 2024 contest, which Martin McLaughlin won by 47 votes, despite a massive influx of Democratic cash. But whoever wins is guaranteed massive Democratic financial and organizational help. Peterson’s 2024 campaign against McLaughlin saw her raise north of $2 million overall, the vast majority from Democratic leadership.

There are clear signs that Democratic leadership Levin is already focusing on the 51st. Levin took in $11,039 the last quarter and $4,235 banked Dec 31 after spending $13,095. That included $2,400 in payments from Democrats for the Illinois House for half a dozen spot workers in October, most likely for help with gathering petition signatures.

Levin also received $3,250 from five Democratic state representatives. Since the new year, Levin has received $10,000 from SEIU IL Council PAC and another $1,000 from Carpentry Advancement Political Action Committee Fund.

Meanwhile, Smith’s fourth quarter D2 filing with the Illinois State Board of Elections showed only her campaign statement of organization, with no financial contributions listed.

If past is prologue, Republican leadership is unlikely to invest serious money, if any, in the 51st District general election campaign. In 2024, Ufodike raised less than $36,000, with no assistance whatsoever from GOP House leadership.

Meanwhile, In the just over eight weeks from Sept. 4 to Nov. 1, Democratic party leadership paid for 24 campaign mailings. The Democratic Party of Illinois and Democrats for the Illinois House spent $395,000 in the third-quarter 2024 for “in-kind” assistance to Syed’s campaign for staff salaries, digital ads, political mailers, research and polling. Another $185,000 came in direct cash contributions, much from organized labor and other Democratic House members, including $50,000 from Illinois Laborers’ Legislative Committee.