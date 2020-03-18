Ives leads in 6th Congressional

Ives leads in 6th CongressionalChronicle Media — March 17, 2020
With just more than 20 percent of the votes counted, former gubernatorial candidate Jeanne Ives had a commanding 67.8 percent of the tally over transplant surgeon Jay Kinzler in the Republican primary for the 6th Congressional District.
The winner will face incumbent Sean Casten in the General Election.
