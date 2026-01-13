Lone Democrat waits as two Republicans square off in 33rd State Senate primary

Democratic political novice Michele Clark will be watching the next two months as two would-be general election challengers prepare to square off in the Republican primary in the 33rd State Senate District.

Clark, of Algonquin, has a clear path to the Democratic spot on the general election ballot after Wayne Township resident Satnaam Singh Mago dropped out of the race. Mago’s nominating petitions were challenged on Nov. 10, and while the objection was ultimately dismissed, Mago formally withdrew on Nov. 18.

The GOP primary would have been a three-way race if Cody Holt had collected a few hundred more petition signatures.

Holt, of Elgin, filed only 47 signatures over the minimum 1,000 required for the primary ballot. Objectors Rita Payleitner, a former three term St. Charles alderwoman, and Patrick Carroll of St. Charles were represented by veteran GOP elections attorney John Fogarty. They challenged 225 of Holt’s signatures, and an ISBE hearing officer agreed that 167 were invalid.

That hearing officer recommended that Holt be remove from the ballot, and the board voted to affirm that recommendation.

Holt, who has a reputation as a political gadfly willing to castigate politicians on both sides of the partisan divide, was defiant last month as it became evident he wouldn’t prevail, posting a video on his Facebook page as he travelled to Chicago for the decisive election board meeting

“On the way downtown to fight the establishment’s objection to our petition to put my name on the ballot,” he said. “They should render a decision today. Even if they remove my name from the ballot, they can’t stop what we started. Our campaign will march forward.”

The senate seat being vacated by veteran legislator Don DeWitte (R-St. Charles) is expected to be a battleground in the general election, with Democrats spending big to flip the previously secure Republican seat, and the GOP is expected to spend big defending it.

Candidate Danielle Penman has raised more than $22,000 since registering in August. Penman had $5,557 on hand after raising $9,750 in the 3rd quarter after announcing. She raised another $11,786 in larger donations through Dec 31, including $5,000 from Chicago Land Operators Joint Labor-Management PAC.

Also running in the GOP primary, Jessica Breugelmans took in $16,084 in the 3rd quarter, including $10,000 from 59th District State Senator Dale Fowler of Harrisburg (who announced last July that he would not run for re-election), and a $5,643 loan from herself. Through Dec 31, Breugelmans raised another $14,000 in larger donations.

Clark is attracting financial support from Democratic Senate leadership and organized labor. State Senate President Don Harmon’s Illinois Senate Democratic Fund sent her $15,000 in September after she filed, and she received another $5,000 in total from three Democratic state senators, and $2,500 from the Chicago Land Operators Joint Labor-Management PAC.

Penman calls herself a “dedicated Republican and community volunteer” and says she is “committed to accountability, fiscal responsibility, and policies that put people first. Among her key issues are “lower taxes, spending discipline, safer communities and healthcare access and stability.” And educational and career pathways that enable people to join the workforce.

Penman says she has been an active member of the Republican Party in St. Charles and Kane County “for several years,” has served as an assistant precinct committeeperson, is a member of the Kane County GOP fundraising committee, “and has assisted multiple candidates with their election races.”

Penman also champions her status as the wife of a union member, saying she “understands the value of organized labor and the importance of protecting workers’ rights.”

Breugelmans, who ran unsuccessfully for the Geneva school board in 2019, said in an August press release that she is a philanthropist, former teacher and businesswoman, and worked as a science teacher at St. Peter’s School in Geneva from August 2021 to June 2023. Her LinkedIn page lists her as a “Luxury Travel Advisor” since Oct. 2024. “Mom on a Mission” who is “Running to Stop Tax Hikes and Take Back Our Schools.”

“Illinois families are getting crushed. While they stretch every dollar to afford groceries, electric bills, and school supplies, politicians in Springfield keep demanding more – more taxes, more spending, and bigger government. And they expect working families to foot the bill. I’m running to put a stop to it.”

Clark said her issues are “fighting rising costs, childcare affordability, standing up for seniors, supporting and investing in schools, and working to ensure that our neighborhoods are safe and practical for all families, with resources that support local businesses, schools and residents”

“As someone who owned and operated a child care center for 11 years, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges families face trying to afford quality care, as well as the struggles providers encounter just to stay open. This is not just a policy issue for me, it’s personal.”