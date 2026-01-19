Marter targeting Underwood, ignoring GOP primary opponent

Republican primary candidate James Marter might be holding true to GOP icon Ronald Reagan’s so-called 11th Commandment, “Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican.”

Or Marter may simply remain so fixated on Democrat incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-14th, after his decisive 2024 loss that he’s forgotten that he has an opponent in the March 17 Republican primary, an opponent he must defeat to earn a second chance to run against Underwood in November.

For whatever reason, Marter has not mentioned Gary Vician once so far, at least not on his campaign website or in numerous email blasts in fundraising efforts.

Continuing his oft stated “Left of the Squad” accusation against Underwood, Marter accuses her of “lying about her record and failed Democrat policies for years,” and contending that Underwood’s “failed Democrat policies threaten our country and our future.”

At the end of the year, Marter sent out an email fundraising solicitation announcing, “Cook Political Report has upgraded this race to just a “D+3 District,” and opining that “This is winnable with your help!”

However, in its latest House Race Rankings released on Jan. 15, the Cook Report listed no Illinois congressional race in the competitive category. It has routinely ranked the 14th District as “solid D,” which it defines as “not considered competitive and are not likely to become closely contested.”

The only Illinois congressional district that has previously been recognized as remotely competitive by national experts has been the 17th District, where Democratic incumbent Eric Sorensen won in 2024 by more than 8 percent.

It was in his holiday greetings email that Marter did not blast Underwood. Those tactics may not be surprising, given that he never conceded to Underwood in 2024, and upon his loss immediately announced his candidacy for the 2026 election.

Marter has been endorsed by all three Republicans in Congress from Illinois, Mary Miller, Mike Bost and Darin LaHood. He has also published a long list of supporters, including various former candidates, former elected officials, a few county and township elected officials, and various township committee persons and Republican Party officials, as well as eight conservative organizations.

In total, Marter contends, those endorsements, show him to be “Nationally Recognized, Grassroots Approved.”

Underwood, who has no primary opposition in March, hasn’t had much, if anything, to say about either Marter or Vician this election cycle. In July, 2024, she released a brief video calling Marter “an abortion banning, climate denying, social security slashing, Trump-loving, MAGA extremist.” Under the video was a tagline reading, “Jim Marter is a danger to IL-14 and the country, I will not let him win.”

A month later she posted, “Abortion is health care and Jim Marter wants to take it away.”

Marter’s website touts his winning a seat on the Oswego Public Library District Board of Trustees four years ago. But he doesn’t mention his losing his bid for re-election to that board in April of 2025.

With the GOP primary about two months away, Marter is continuing to focus on Underwood to the exclusion of Vician.

Vician, for his part, hasn’t attacked either Marter or Underwood, opting to focus on conservative talking points similar to concerns Marter has expressed, though with considerably less edge, and without naming Underwood.

Vican earned an undergraduate and a master’s degree in education at the Northern Illinois University and a doctorate degree in education administration at Loyola University in Chicago. He has worked as both a teacher and a school administrator.

Vician also has considerable experience in local government. He served two terms as an Addison Township trustee between 1985 and 1993 then being elected as a Naperville Township trustee in 1997, 2001 and 2005. In 2009, he was elected Naperville Township supervisor and served one term.

Vician said that under his supervision the township “eliminated debt, cut spending, increased services while returning money to the taxpayers.” He said social service programs “were expanded for children, families, public health, mental health, food pantry, seniors, and public assistance.”

Vician said he also established veteran’s assistance programs, intergovernmental cooperation agreements, along with energy and waste hauling savings.

Without mentioning Marter or Underwood by name, Vician highlights his 24 years of township government experience on his campaign website, saying, “The 14th District deserves a Congressman who has actually cut taxes and balanced a budget.”

Whoever prevails in the March GOP primary has a steep hill to climb financially in the eight months leading up to the Nov. 3 general election. Underwood held an overwhelming advantage of over $2 million to the five-digit sums for all other candidates, according to third quarter Federal Election Commission reports released Oct. 30.

The next officials fundraising figures are scheduled to be released Jan. 31.