Marter to face seasoned primary opponent; Underwood, Foster see clear path

With the deadline for filing nominating petitions passed, Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, D-14, will once again have no primary opponent as she seeks a fifth term in Congress.

Congressman Bill Foster, D-11, who has previously been challenged from the left, will also not have opposition on next March’s primary ballot.

The development leaves both Underwood and Foster free to slowly Marshall their forces in preparation for the November 2026 general election.

In the general election Underwood will face either James Marter of Oswego, the man she defeated in 2024, or former Naperville township assessor Gary Vician.

Foster will face either Michael Pierce of Naperville, a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel, Elburn Mayor Jeff Walter, Charles Kim or Tedora Brown.

Marter, a perennial candidate for both federal and local office, will face Vician in the Republican primary, barring any petition challenges.

Marter has had a tough year, having lost not just one, but three general election races within a five-month period. After winning the 2024 GOP primary easily with 79 percent of the vote against two weak opponents. Marter lost to Underwood by double digits in 2024, 55.1 percent to 44.89 percent.

Five months later in April, Marter came in a distant sixth out of eight candidates for four seats on the Oswego District 308 School Board, and also placed fifth in a race for four seats on the Oswego Library board.

The losses add to a long list of electoral defeats going back to 2016 and Marter’s primary loss for U.S. Senate. In 2018 he lost to former Rep. Adam Kinzinger for U.S. House in the 16th District. In 2020 and 2022 he lost in primaries for the 14th Congressional seat.

Marter never conceded his 2024 loss to Underwood and immediately initiated his 2026 campaign within days of that loss, mostly through email blasts castigating Underwood as an extreme liberal and someone afraid to debate him.

While this is Vician’s first campaign for Congress, he is a seasoned politician, having run for local office numerous times since 1993. In 2005 he won a Naperville Township trustee seat. In 2009 he was elected township supervisor.

Another sign that Vician should prove to be a stronger primary opponent than Marter’s 2024 opponents is that Vician’s campaign pulled copies of Marter’s nominating petitions for review.

Underwood has not faced a primary opponent since winning 57.35 percent of the vote in a seven-candidate Democratic primary in 2018. She went on to upset incumbent GOP Congressman Randy Hultgren by almost 15,000 votes in the general election, a full 5 percentage-point winning margin. In 2020, she narrowly defeated Jim Oberweis, 50.7-49.3. Since then, she has dominated her opponents and is considered to be a near lock on the 14th Congressional District.

Foster’s 11th Congressional District is geographically large and diverse, encompassing parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, and DeKalb counties, as well as Will and Boone counties. Foster won the general last November by 11.12 percent, after crushing his primary opponent by more than 3-to-1.

Walter is a supporter of Donald Trump. He was elected to a third term as mayor last April, after serving two terms as a village trustee.

The 2026 primary will be a huge step up in scale for Walter. While he has enjoyed success running for election as a village official, he has never run on a Congressional scale. The largest vote total he ever managed was 358 in his first mayoral run. He’s run unopposed twice since then.

Pierce, who after his retirement from the Army, worked for the military as a contractor. He holds a master’s degree in Human Relations and a doctorate in Organizational Leadership, and lives in Naperville with his wife Beatrix, with whom he has three grown children and a fourth in high school.

Also running in the 11th GOP primary are Charles Kim, who ran unsuccessfully in the 2024 primary, and Tedora Brown, who is under federal indictment for fraud.