More than a million Illinois voters seek vote-by-mail

More than 1 million Illinois voters have requested vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 3 election, as voters respond to a statewide push for mail voting amid concerns over COVID-19, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

The number of requests puts Illinois on pace to substantially exceed the record it set for voting by mail in the 2018 general election, when 430,000 votes were cast by mail, accounting for 9.3 percent of all ballots. In the 2016 general election, 370,000 votes — 6.5 percent of all ballots — were cast by mail.

This summer, the state’s 108 local election authorities sent mail ballot applications to 6.4 million Illinoisans who had voted in the 2018 general, 2019 consolidated or 2020 primary elections, according to the ISBE.

The mailings were required under a series of special election laws passed by the Illinois General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 1,111,387 mail ballot applications received to date likely is lower than the true total, as 28 Illinois election authorities have not yet reported their totals.

“We are encouraged by the strong response to the ongoing vote-by-mail effort,” said State Board of Elections Executive Director Steve Sandvoss. “Voting by mail provides a safe, secure and convenient voting option for those concerned about COVID-19. It also will help ease congestion at in-person polling places during early voting and on Election Day.”

The ISBE said it encourages voters considering voting by mail to submit their ballot application as early as possible. Ballots will be mailed to applicants beginning Sept. 24, which is also the first day of early voting.

Voters can apply for a mail ballot on the State Board of Elections website, https://www.elections.il.gov/Default.aspx.

Though applications will be accepted through Oct. 29, the ISBE recommends voters apply much earlier, preferably by Oct. 15. This will allow sufficient time for delivery of the ballot to the voter. Local election authorities will provide voters with information on returning and tracking their ballots.

Mail ballots must be postmarked no later than Election Day, Nov. 3, and received by Nov. 17 to be counted.