New chapter begins in Aurora

Aurora Mayor John Laesch warned that the city faces potential fiscal difficulties that could warrant an eventual property tax hike while pledging to work closely with City Council members as a new chapter in governance dawned.

Laesch was sworn in as Aurora’s 60th mayor today during a 2 ½-hour Paramount Theatre gathering that drew an estimated 1,100 persons.

Speaking from a stage crowded with family members, friends and supporters, Laesch, 51, expressed thanks for the backing in a grassroots campaign that knocked off two-term Mayor Richard C. Irvin in April’s general election.

“The one problem with a people-powered campaign is that it can literally take me all night to stand up here and thank everyone,” he said. “I wouldn’t be here without you tonight.

“This night just doesn’t belong to me and the other aldermen … It belongs to all of you.”

Laesch, who was born in and spent childhood years in the West African nation of Liberia, defeated Irvin in the April 1 election, earning more than 52 percent of the vote.

He takes over a city that — compared to recent decades — has grown safer, experienced growth and enjoyed a downtown renaissance. While speaking inside a symbol of that downtown revival, Laesch said improvements have come at a cost.

“All this investment has left our city in serious debt,” he said. “The No. 1 thing that we need to do is to get our fiscal house in order.”

Laesch cited costs associated with Hollywood Casino, Riveredge Park, and construction of new fire stations as well as “hundreds of millions” in existing debt.

“I’ve had some very sobering conversations with our financial department and our legal department over the last 30 days and many of you have already seen the sticker shock in your 2025 property tax bills.

“The city has accrued (what) I would characterize it as an unhealthy level of debt,” he said. “It probably means we’re going to have to take out a series of bonds to prepare for the 2026 budget, which means we’re probably facing a property tax increase.

“I don’t see any way around it.”

Among the first actions will be delaying the proposed City of Lights performance center near Hollywood Casino, projected to cost at least $100 million.

Laesch said he favors a collaborative approach that treats council members better than he was while an at-large alderman.

“I want to share with all the aldermen and alderwomen a genuine intent to work together,” he said. “Aurora has a strong mayor form of government, which concentrates an unusual amount of power in the hands of the mayor. I believe we need to have more power-sharing with the other elected members on the dais.

“I want to make sure I’m treating everyone equally.”

Festivities centered on a stage decorated with a series of light fixtures and strings of blue and orange lights lining the edge of curtains.

Sworn in with Laesch were new aldermen Javier Banuelos, Keith Larson and Jonathon Nunez as well as four re-elected council members: Dan Barreiro, Juan Garza, Edward Bugg and Shweta Baid.

With four members, Hispanic aldermen will make up a council majority for the first time in city history. With Laesch’s accession to mayor, an at-large aldermanic seat is now open.

Laesch extended credit to Gov. J.B. Pritzker and former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn for their campaign assistance.

“It’s really exciting,” said Quinn, on hand for the inauguration “John ran a grassroots campaign, banding together all sorts of everyday people from all walks of life

“That’s really what democracy’s all about. I really think this is an opportunity tonight where the community can come together and salute the new mayor. (There’s) a lot of work to do, but I know John can get it done.”

Laesch’s father, Jim, delivered a personal message along with an invocation.

“We didn’t give you many roots much as a kid, but (as an adult) you put down roots here to establish a place to live and to make a difference,” said Jim Laesch. “That’s a great privilege now and it’s a greater responsibility as a citizen in Aurora (that) you’ve been elected mayor.”

“Guide, inspire and lead the city so that it will be a place for families (to) safely live and they also can flourish,” Jim Laesch added. “Aldermen and alderwomen, join with your mayor and work together so businesses can operate and prosper, where people can live together for the good of each other and of their community.”

Also on hand were numerous local elected and appointed officials, the Consul General of India, and representatives of the Embassy of Liberia.

Aurora is the state’s second-largest city with 175,000 residents, down slightly from the 2020 U.S. Census. The community extends from the historic city center along with the Fox River in Kane County through portions of DuPage, Kendall and Will counties.

Prior to the ceremonies, Richard C. Irvin presided over most of his final City Council meeting at nearby City Hall for consideration of a series of routine measures and payments.

John Laesch praised Irvin and recent mayors for their efforts to revitalize downtown and environs and pledged to retain the city’s central attractions.

“It’s important to honor the work of our predecessors … to bring our downtown back to life after the deindustrialization of America,” Laesch said. “Let me take a special moment to acknowledge Mayor Richard Irvin who invested heavily in our downtown (including) several theaters and started the work to build an entertainment district in our downtown.”

Irvin, an attorney and Aurora’s first Black leader, saw his two-decade career as a local elected official come to an end, at least for now. Irvin also made an unsuccessful run in the 2022 Republican primary for governor during that span.