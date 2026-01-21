Progressive Democrat candidates decry AIPAC influence

Three progressive candidates running for Chicago area congressional seats held a press conference Jan. 15 to decry the influence of political action committees (PACs). Although the group said it is against corporations and political interest groups meddling with elections on general principal, the only group they explicitly called out was American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which has its own PAC and donates money to ideologically aligned PACs.

The press conference, which was held at Chicago’s Federal Plaza, featured Joseph Ruzevich, who is running in the Democratic primary against incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-6th District), Kina Collins, one of the 13 Democratic candidates running to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Danny Davis (D-7th District), and Bushra Amiwala, one of the 16 Democratic candidates running to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-9th District).

The press conference came two days after 9th Congressional District candidate Bruce Leon, who is Jewish, withdrew his candidacy citing pressure from AIPAC to consolidate the Orthodox Jewish vote behind another Jewish candidate, Laura Fine, currently a state senator, who is also running for the Democratic nomination in the 9th District. AIPAC has not officially endorsed Fine, but it has sent fundraising emails supporting her.

All three candidates said that PAC donations prevented progressive priorities such as “Medicare for all” and criminal justice reform, and decried AIPAC for preserving the U.S. policy of providing military aid to Israel and maintaining it through the Israeli-Hamas war. Ruzevich said that they singled out AIPAC because it advocates for a foreign government. Others mentioned its role in elections explicitly because of a candidates’ position on Israel.

AIPAC in 2026 Congressional primaries

Founded in 1954, AIPAC has supported candidates from both parties, and says on its website that it “lobbies for pro-Israel policies” and supports “security assistance” to Israel. “We stand with those who stand with Israel,” the website states.

The 6th District includes a few southwest Chicago neighborhoods, much of southwest suburban Cook County, including several suburbs with a large Palestinian population, and a significant portion of DuPage County. Casten has supported military aid for Israel, but, on Feb. 6 he voted against an aid bill because it didn’t include humanitarian aid for Gaza. In 2022, he returned money from an AIPAC-affiliated PAC.

As previously reported by Chronicle Media, protestors disrupted several of Casten’s town halls over his stance on military aid.

The 7th District includes much of Chicago’s South and West sides and parts of west suburban Cook County. AIPAC has not officially backed anyone in either primary race.

Collins, a community organizer from the Austin neighborhood, ran against Davis in the past three elections. She came the closest to winning in 2022, earning 45 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary. In a March 19 tweet, AIPAC credited an affiliated PAC, United Democracy Project, for helping to defeat Collins in that year’s primary. It mentioned her describing Israeli actions during the Gaza War as genocide against Palestinians – a position Collins stands by.

The 9th District spans parts of Chicago North Side, north suburban Cook County, and parts of Lake and McHenry counties. According to the Brandeis University American Jewish Population Project it’s Jewish population of 12.2 percent is the highest of any Illinois congressional district.

Evanston mayor Daniel Biss, who is Jewish, is widely seen as one of the frontrunners in the 9th District. He has staked out more liberal positions on Israel-Palestinian issues, and he received donations and an endorsement from J Street.

Amiwala serves on Skokie School District 73.5 Board of Education. In all her campaigns, she consistently refused to take money from PACs.

In a fundraising email, AIPAC described Biss and another frontrunner, social media influencer Kat Abughazaleh, as “dangerous detractors.”

On Jan. 6, candidates Phil Andrew and Justin Ford released a letter decrying “coordinated pressure campaigns aimed at forcing candidates out” because they “undermine the democratic process and erode trust among voters.” Six other candidates, including Amiwala, Abughazaleh, Biss and Leon, added their signatures to the letter. While the letter didn’t name Leon or AIPAC, Amiwala confirmed that this was the intended inference.

In the weeks before his withdrawal, Leon vacillated about staying in the race. When asked what she thought about him deciding to withdraw, Amiwala said, “There are candidates in this race who get swayed by outside pressure groups. I’m proud not to be one of them.”

‘I’m not for sale’

During the press conference, Ruzevich decried “corporate and foreign backed groups” that used their donations to “ensure their interests are prioritized over the interests of the American people.” Casten’s positions on Israel, he argued, is out of step with the district.

“The Israeli lobby, AIPAC, demands complete loyalty, not one ounce of resistance is allowed, and Sean Casten has complied every step of the way” he said. “This money is suffocating the voice of the voters. All three of us are Democrats here. It is no longer enough to ‘Vote Blue No Matter Who’. We must ensure we elect candidates who are only loyal to the people of his district, loyal only to America and her people, not a foreign country.”

Collins cast her opposition to PACs as a matter of general principle.

“I’m not for sale, and our community is not for lease,” she said, adding that money spent by AIPAC on primaries “is not being used to feed the hungry in Austin or Englewood. It’s not being used to fix the CTA. It’s being used to silence any voice that dares to stand up for human rights or peace.”

Amiwala said that PAC influence is being used to stifle policies that could benefit people who are struggling to make their ends meet, such as tax reforms, federal minimum wage increases and implementing “Medicare for All” universal healthcare.

“Groceries are more expensive, rents are climbing, every basic necessity is getting harder to afford,” she said. “Since I first ran for office as a teenager, I have received scores of offers to take money from corporate PACs. I have never accepted it, and for a good reason. I will not be beholden to any special interest group.”

Amiwala said she will resist pressure from AIPAC and any other “foreign lobbying groups.”

“When they challenge you, you have to decide what kind of leader you want to be,” she said.

Chronicle Media asked the candidates to give examples of other PACs they were rallying against. None directly responded to the question, instead saying that it was important to single out AIPAC because it was influencing elections on behalf of a foreign country.

“It’s very important that we call out AIPAC specifically because they represent a foreign government,” Ruzevich said. “It’s not American businesses that they are trying to increase the interests of, it’s a foreign government’s, and we must remain sovereign in America. AIPAC’s influence over our elections threatens that sovereignty.”

Collins emphasized that the issue goes beyond AIPAC.

“We are candidates that have taken a pledge not to take any PAC money,” she said. “Fossil fuel, big pharma, private equity, real estate development – all of that is a hindrance on the very fragile democracy that we have right now.”