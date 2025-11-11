Record field in Democratic 9th Congress primary awaits petition challenges

For the moment, the Democratic primary field for the 9th Congressional primary field sits tied with the record 17-candidate field seen in 2022 for the 1st Congressional District primary to succeed former U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush. That primary was won by just 28 percent of the vote.

Several candidates who announced months ago have dropped out. And one previously announced candidate, labor organizer Jill Manrique, did not file nominating papers by the Monday, Nov. 3 deadline. Meanwhile, two previously unannounced candidates did file on the final day, Mark Arnold Fredrickson of Chicago, who in 2009 ran as a Green Party candidate for the 5th Congressional seat, and former congressional staffer Natalie Angelo of Park Ridge.

Four people filed to run as Republicans, including previously announced candidates Rocio Cleveland of Island Lake and Mark Su of Chicago. Two new candidates, John Elleson of Arlington Heights and Paul Friedman of Chicago filed Nov. 3.

There are three phases a political candidate goes through before they qualify for the primary ballot. First the office seeker usually, though not always, publicly announces they’re a candidate. Then the campaign works to gather signatures on nominating petitions and file them with election authorities by the deadline.

With that part of the process over and done with for the current election, journalists and political types are waiting to see whose nominating petitions are challenged, as a platoon of election lawyers examine petitions for any flaws that can be exploited.

The deadline for challenging petitions was 5 p.m. Nov. 10. If challenged, the resolution of that process can take up to a month.

For the 12 Democratic candidates who filed their petitions at 8 a.m. on the first day of filing on Oct. 27, the Illinois State Board of Elections will conduct a ballot placement lottery at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12 in Springfield. That will decide the ballot order for those candidates.

Democratic candidates must collect a minimum of 1,173 valid signatures to qualify for the Democratic primary ballot. With the likelihood that their petitions will be scrutinized by opponents and possibly legally challenged, candidates need to collect approximately twice the number of required signatures to be safe.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7, there was still only a single objection filed out of 634 candidate petition submissions.

Besides journalists, those requesting copies of candidate petition filings include election lawyers, political operatives and members of the opposing party.

Political novice Kat Abughazaleh is experiencing what it’s like run for major public office. Besides a Chicago Tribune reporter, her nominating petitions have been requested by eight other parties, including three election lawyers, a Republican candidate who lost to Jan Schakowsky in 2022, a worker from the Illinois Senate Democratic Fund, and a far right activist and Republican precinct committeeperson.

Established political figures like Daniel Biss and Laura Fine are facing similar scrutiny, including from Abughazaleh campaign manager Sam Weinberg, who has pulled the petitions filed by both Biss and Fine.

Candidates who do face objections must then deal with the hearing process that could take into the first week of December. Everyone, especially the frontrunners, will be working to solidify their messaging and continue to gather endorsements that can act as political multipliers come election day on March 17.

One frontrunner, Abughazaleh, has been in the headlines with her indictment for her actions during a protest at the ICE detention center in Broadview. Two other frontrunners are further raising their profiles in other ways.

Biss, the Evanston mayor who has been endorsed by nearly 50 current or former elected officials, will be unopposed on the March 17 primary ballot for the 9th District committeeman seat on the powerful Democratic State Central Committee.

Like Biss, Fine, a sitting state senator, is touting her endorsements, which now number more than 80, from current and former local officials, including many party veterans. She is running for the committee woman seat on the Democratic State Central Committee and has three opponents in that race.

Others running in the Democratic primary are: