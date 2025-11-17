Shanahan prepares to take on Benton again for 97th House

Saying she is wiser and more seasoned, Joliet’s Gabby Shanahan is gearing up to take a second run at 97th District state Rep. Harry Benton, a Democrat, next fall.

Shanahan, a Republican, told WSPY Radio that the first campaign was “kind of like building a plane while you’re flying it,” and that she’s learned how to campaign more effectively.

She said she’s learned “that infrastructure is super important, tapping into people because you can’t do everything yourself.”

However, cash is also critical, and whether or not Shanahan’s additional experience will be matched in any meaningful way by additional money from GOP leadership remains to be seen.

Both Benton and Shanahan have cleared the final hurdle to getting their names on the March 17 primary ballot. Neither will face a legal challenge to their nominating petitions, and neither will have a primary challenger.

While Benton, of Plainfield, has continued his hold on the 97th District seat, moving from a 1,163-vote, 3.4-percent margin of victory in 2022 to a 2,335-vote, 4.4-percent margin of victory in 2024, Shanahan sees him as vulnerable. Longtime politico, columnist and radio host Patrick Pfingsten rates the 97th as a “District to keep an eye on.”

Democrats and Republicans fought to an expensive stand-off in 2024, with the balance of power in both the Illinois House and Illinois Senate remaining the same.

Both Shanahan and Benton were waiting in line as the doors opened at the Illinois State Board of Elections on Oct. 27. They will take part in a lottery to determine whose name appears on the top of the ballot.

Shanahan has criticized what she sees as a government “plagued by corruption” and the “extreme politics” in Springfield.

However, Benton is likely to note that Illinois has been a bulwark against authoritarian policies and constitutional overreach by a Republican presidential administration that no longer seems concerned with states’ rights.

Shanahan has some reason for thinking the 97th House can be flipped. On the one hand, the district has voted clearly if not overwhelmingly blue since at least 2018 for federal, statewide and local offices.

However, while Joe Biden won the district by 10.2 percent in 2020, Kamala Harris won by only 4.17 percent in 2024, and, perhaps more significantly, the vote totals for state rep have underperformed all of the federal races and most of the statewide races.

Shanahan regularly takes swipes at what she characterizes as Benton’s “insider” connections, calling his integrity and ethics into question.

In a recent Facebook post, Shanahan said she’s looking forward to bringing “honest, hardworking leadership back to Springfield.”

“For years, Illinois politics has been plagued by corruption – and reports from 2020 already showed Harry Benton defending and benefiting from Michael Madigan’s political machine. That same machine is now sending Madigan to prison for betraying the public’s trust.”

Madigan resigned in February 2021, more than 18 months before Benton was elected to the Illinois House, and the U.S. Department of Justice prosecuted Madigan.

Republican leadership will have a year to improve on their 2024 funding levels, something Shanahan will need if she is to have a genuine chance next fall.

Benton took in more than $1.7 million in 2024, with $1.43 million coming in after Oct. 1. That was a more than 7-to-1 advantage in critical fourth-quarter support over Shanahan, who took in just $192,500 after Oct. 1, and less than $460,000 in total.

The funding difference was stark, beyond even the more than 350-percent gap in spending. Rough figures show Shanahan raised a total of just more than $458,000 in 2024; Benton raised a nearly identical amount in the third quarter alone.

That chasm between Democratic and Republican funding levels – what longtime Illinois political observer and columnist Rich Miller referred to as an “almost comically lopsided imbalance in campaign money” – is a sore point for many in the GOP, as it allows a flood of campaign media that GOP candidates cannot afford to match.

A House GOP campaign arm spokesman last month told politico Pfingsten that Benton “eked out a victory last cycle by spending millions of dollars lying about his opponent because he couldn’t defend his record.”